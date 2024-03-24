Fallon Sherrock wins second title of the weekend in PDC Women's Series

Fallon Sherrock won a second title at the 2024 PDC Women’s Series this weekend.

On Sunday she was victorious in Event Four at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, after she had won Event One the previous day, beating Beau Greaves in both finals.

En route to this latest title Sherrock also defeated Event Two winner Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

She beat the Dutch player to reach the semi-finals where she averaged 97.47 in victory over Desiree Geel.

Image: Mikuru Suzuki beat Sherrock on her way to victory in Event Three

The former Grand Slam quarter-finalist defeated 2023 Women's Series champion Beau Greaves 5-1 in the final to double her title tally for the weekend.

Mikuru Suzuki had secured the first title of the day in Event Three, winning a last-leg decider against Deta Hedman in the decider.

The Japanese star had beaten Lorraine Winstanley on her way to the semi-finals, where she did defeat Sherrock in a last-leg shoot-out before seeing off Hedman in the final.

