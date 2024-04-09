Danny Noppert beats Luke Humphries to win Players Championship 8 as Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen exit early

Danny Noppert win his first event this year with an impressive 8-6 win over world champion Luke Humphries; Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen both went out in the last 32; watch Week 11 of Premier League Darts, live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday
Tuesday 9 April 2024 21:39, UK
Danny Noppert beat Luke Humphries 8-6 to win his first title of 2024 at the Players Championship 8 in Leicester on Tuesday.
The Dutchman becomes the eighth different man to win a Players Championship event this year, after Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Ryan Searle, Damon Heta, Raymond van Barneveld, Dave Chisnall and Chris Dobey.
Noppert, who won the 2022 UK Open, has now been victorious in five Players Championships from final finals since joining the PDC in 2018.
As for Humphries, he will now turn his attention to the Premier League on Thursday in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.
Humphries was on the verge of being beaten several times throughout the day in Leicester but produced when it mattered most.
He brilliantly made a 167 checkout in the last 32 to defeat Brendan Dolan 6-5 in his first deciding leg of the day, then punished Chris Dobey's miss at tops in their final leg to reach the quarter-finals with another 6-5 win.
The world No 1 saw off Gary Anderson 6-4 in the last eight and won a thrilling semi-final 7-6 against Gian van Veen.
Meanwhile, Noppert enjoyed an easier run to the final with just one deciding leg win over Stephen Burton in the last 32.
He followed that up by defeating Gerwyn Price 6-3, before another 6-3 win against compatriot Kevin Doets and a relatively comfortable victory in the semi-finals to beat Radek Szaganski 7-2.
Humphries took an early lead in the final by breaking Noppert straight away, but the Dutchman came back to win 8-6.
"I'm really happy. I was there at the right moments. I'm really proud of myself to take it over the line," said Noppert.
"I'm speechless. I always fight and it's a good feeling for myself and the family."
Littler, who is top of the Premier League after winning the last two nights, lost in the third round to the Netherlands' Kevin Doets 6-5.
The 17-year-old had beat Christian Perez and Nathan Rafferty in the opening two matches but Doets came from 5-4 down and took out 106 after Littler missed match dart at D13.
Van Gerwen was dumped out in the same round by world No 26 Andrew Gilding as his disappointing form continues ahead of the Premier League, where the three-time world champion is fighting for a play-off place.
Van Gerwen, Littler, Humphries, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith head to Birmingham for Night 11 of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports from 7pm from Thursday.
|Quarter-finals
|Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
|Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
|Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
|Night 1
|Cardiff
|Feb 1
|Winner: Michael Smith
|Night 2
|Berlin
|Feb 8
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 3
|Glasgow
|Feb 15
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 4
|Newcastle
|Feb 22
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 5
|Exeter
|Feb 29
|Winner: Nathan Aspinall
|Night 6
|Brighton
|March 7
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 7
|Nottingham
|March 14
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 8
|Dublin
|March 21
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 9
|Belfast
|March 28
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 10
|Manchester
|April 4
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 11
|Birmingham
|April 11
|Night 12
|Rotterdam
|April 18
|Night 13
|Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Sheffield
|May 16
|Finals Night
|The O2, London
|May 23
