Luke Littler, Jude Bellingham, Alessia Russo and Lando Norris named in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024

Several British sports stars have been named in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024; teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is among those on the list; Littler will be back in action this Thursday in the Premier League Darts from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena

Tuesday 9 April 2024 22:21, UK

Luke Littler hits a sensational nine-darter against Rob Cross last month

Luke Littler has been named alongside England footballers Jude Bellingham and Alessia Russo and F1 driver Lando Norris in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.

Littler shot to stardom by reaching the 2024 World Darts Championship final and has since made a seamless transition to a full-time career on the PDC circuit.

The 17-year-old has landed nine-darters in winning the Bahrain Darts Masters and Belgian Darts Open, and heads the Premier League table ahead of the latest night in Birmingham, this Thursday - live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm.

Littler has also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and was part of Comic Relief last month, has seen his Instagram following soar beyond 1.3 million fans and been interviewed by a host of high-profile podcasts and publications in recent months.

Global media brand Forbes have listed Littler in their Under 30 Europe Class of 2024, which highlights "the latest class of young disruptors and changemakers who are redefining their respective fields".

Littler put together this incredible nine-darter when he was 14 (Credit: JDC)

Littler is joined in the Sports & Games category by footballers including Bellingham, Russo and Vinicius Jnr, F1 star Norris and two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka. Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff is also on this year's list.

Click here to see the Forbes Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.

Watch the Premier League Darts in Birmingham this Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action or stream through NOW.

Who plays who on Night 11?

Night 11, Birmingham - Thursday April 11

Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

2024 Premier League Darts schedule

Night 1 Cardiff Feb 1 Winner: Michael Smith
Night 2 Berlin Feb 8 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 3 Glasgow Feb 15 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 4 Newcastle Feb 22 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 5 Exeter Feb 29 Winner: Nathan Aspinall
Night 6 Brighton March 7 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 7 Nottingham March 14 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 8 Dublin March 21 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 9 Belfast March 28 Winner: Luke Littler
Night 10 Manchester April 4 Winner: Luke Littler
Night 11 Birmingham April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam April 18
Night 13 Liverpool April 25
Night 14 Aberdeen May 2
Night 15 Leeds May 9
Night 16 Sheffield May 16
Finals Night The O2, London May 23

