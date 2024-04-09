Luke Littler, Jude Bellingham, Alessia Russo and Lando Norris named in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024

Several British sports stars have been named in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024; teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is among those on the list; Littler will be back in action this Thursday in the Premier League Darts from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena
Tuesday 9 April 2024 22:21, UK
Luke Littler has been named alongside England footballers Jude Bellingham and Alessia Russo and F1 driver Lando Norris in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.
Littler shot to stardom by reaching the 2024 World Darts Championship final and has since made a seamless transition to a full-time career on the PDC circuit.
The 17-year-old has landed nine-darters in winning the Bahrain Darts Masters and Belgian Darts Open, and heads the Premier League table ahead of the latest night in Birmingham, this Thursday - live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm.
Littler has also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and was part of Comic Relief last month, has seen his Instagram following soar beyond 1.3 million fans and been interviewed by a host of high-profile podcasts and publications in recent months.
Global media brand Forbes have listed Littler in their Under 30 Europe Class of 2024, which highlights "the latest class of young disruptors and changemakers who are redefining their respective fields".
Littler is joined in the Sports & Games category by footballers including Bellingham, Russo and Vinicius Jnr, F1 star Norris and two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka. Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff is also on this year's list.
Click here to see the Forbes Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.
Watch the Premier League Darts in Birmingham this Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action or stream through NOW.
|Quarter-finals
|Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
|Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
|Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
|Night 1
|Cardiff
|Feb 1
|Winner: Michael Smith
|Night 2
|Berlin
|Feb 8
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 3
|Glasgow
|Feb 15
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 4
|Newcastle
|Feb 22
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 5
|Exeter
|Feb 29
|Winner: Nathan Aspinall
|Night 6
|Brighton
|March 7
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 7
|Nottingham
|March 14
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 8
|Dublin
|March 21
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 9
|Belfast
|March 28
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 10
|Manchester
|April 4
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 11
|Birmingham
|April 11
|Night 12
|Rotterdam
|April 18
|Night 13
|Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Sheffield
|May 16
|Finals Night
|The O2, London
|May 23
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus Darts, Cricket, Tennis, Boxing Golf and so much more.