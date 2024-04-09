Luke Littler, Jude Bellingham, Alessia Russo and Lando Norris named in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024

Luke Littler has been named alongside England footballers Jude Bellingham and Alessia Russo and F1 driver Lando Norris in Forbes' Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.

Littler shot to stardom by reaching the 2024 World Darts Championship final and has since made a seamless transition to a full-time career on the PDC circuit.

The 17-year-old has landed nine-darters in winning the Bahrain Darts Masters and Belgian Darts Open, and heads the Premier League table ahead of the latest night in Birmingham, this Thursday - live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm.

Littler has also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and was part of Comic Relief last month, has seen his Instagram following soar beyond 1.3 million fans and been interviewed by a host of high-profile podcasts and publications in recent months.

Global media brand Forbes have listed Littler in their Under 30 Europe Class of 2024, which highlights "the latest class of young disruptors and changemakers who are redefining their respective fields".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler put together this incredible nine-darter when he was 14 (Credit: JDC)

Littler is joined in the Sports & Games category by footballers including Bellingham, Russo and Vinicius Jnr, F1 star Norris and two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka. Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff is also on this year's list.

Click here to see the Forbes Under 30 Europe Class of 2024.

Who plays who on Night 11?

Night 11, Birmingham - Thursday April 11 Quarter-finals Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries Rob Cross vs Luke Littler Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 1 Cardiff Feb 1 Winner: Michael Smith Night 2 Berlin Feb 8 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 3 Glasgow Feb 15 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 4 Newcastle Feb 22 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 5 Exeter Feb 29 Winner: Nathan Aspinall Night 6 Brighton March 7 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 7 Nottingham March 14 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 8 Dublin March 21 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 9 Belfast March 28 Winner: Luke Littler Night 10 Manchester April 4 Winner: Luke Littler Night 11 Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam April 18 Night 13 Liverpool April 25 Night 14 Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 Leeds May 9 Night 16 Sheffield May 16 Finals Night The O2, London May 23

