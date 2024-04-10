Luke Littler chases Premier League Darts hat-trick of wins in Birmingham

Luke Littler looks to extend his lead at the top of the Premier League Darts table on Thursday as he targets a third consecutive nightly win in Birmingham.

Littler leads the way following back-to-back successes in Belfast and Manchester, which saw him leapfrog his fellow debutant Luke Humphries into top spot.

The 17-year-old sensation is now bidding to become the third player this year to claim three successive nightly wins, along with Humphries and reigning champion Michael van Gerwen.

"I'm just going to keep plugging away," Littler said ahead of Night 11 in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

"Every week I'm playing against players I have looked up to, and I just thrive off it.

"I'm in a good position, but until I see a little 'q' next to my name, which means I've qualified, I've still got work to do.

"It would mean a lot to make it three in a row in Birmingham, but it's all about picking up those points over the next few weeks and making the top four."

Littler will take on Rob Cross in the Birmingham quarter-finals, with Cross aiming to halt a personal run of four consecutive defeats stretching back to Night Six.

"The Premier League can be brutal at times," conceded Cross, a runner-up in 2019.

"I feel like I've let myself down over the last few weeks. I haven't played well enough by my standards, but one week can change everything, so I'm going to fight for everything now... I expect an improved showing.

"Luke is fantastic for the game. He's won the last two weeks so it will be tough, but if I'm resilient I will buy myself a few chances and, if I take them, I believe I'll win."

Aspinall looks to keep off-colour Van Gerwen at bay

Another fascinating tie in Birmingham will see Nathan Aspinall and Van Gerwen go head to head in a clash that could have major repercussions in the race for Play-Off qualification.

Aspinall moved into third spot at the expense of Van Gerwen in Manchester last week, after the Dutchman suffered his fifth quarter-final exit in six weeks.

"It was an unbelievable night in Manchester," reflected Stockport star Aspinall, who received an incredible reception from the 11,000 strong crowd.

"My kids were there, my family were there, and they got to witness that electric atmosphere. It's something I've never heard before, it was special. It was emotional."

Following a stuttering start to his campaign, Aspinall has featured in four of the last seven nightly finals, winning one of them, and is in confident mood ahead of his showdown with Van Gerwen.

"For me, Michael is and always will be the best player in the world," continued Aspinall, who claimed Night Five glory in Exeter.

"When I first started, he was my Phil Taylor. Michael knows how much I respect him and look up to him, so it's always special to play him.

"I believe I'm going to get the job done. The pressure is on him, because I'm on a great run of results despite not playing at my best."

Aspinall is three points above fifth-placed Michael Smith, who will renew his rivalry with Gerwyn Price on Thursday.

Price produced a stunning nine-darter - his third perfect leg in the Premier League - on his way to defeating Smith in the semi-finals last week, which reignited his campaign.

However, Smith defeated the Welshman in Cardiff's Night One showpiece, and has featured in a further two finals in Brighton and Dublin to preserve his hopes of a top-four finish.

In the evening's opener, world No 1 Humphries faces two-time world champion Peter Wright, who made his last appearance in a nightly final in Birmingham 12 months ago.

Wright remains cut adrift at the bottom of the table on four points, although he produced his best performance of the season in Manchester, averaging 109.52 in a losing cause against Price.

Humphries has also suffered back-to-back league defeats since his hat-trick of wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, but he still boasts a four-point buffer over Aspinall in third.

Who plays who on Night 11 in Birmingham?

Night 11, Birmingham - Thursday April 11 Quarter-finals Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries Rob Cross vs Luke Littler Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

