Luke Littler to face Luke Humphries in second round of European Darts Grand Prix in Germany

Luke Littler set up a blockbuster showdown with world No 1 Luke Humphries at the European Darts Grand Prix in Germany after breezing through his opening match on Friday night.

Littler swept Germany's Arno Merk 6-0 while averaging 101 and will now face Humphries in the last 32 in a repeat of January's World Championship final, which Humphries won 7-4 in sets.

Littler and Humphries will clash on Saturday night in Sindelfingen, with defending champion Rob Cross, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith also in action that day as the 16 seeded players begin their tournaments in the second round.

Round three takes place on Sunday afternoon before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are staged later that evening.

Daryl Gurney, Brendan Dolan and Raymond van Barneveld were among the round-one winners on Friday night - Van Barneveld will now face Smith in the next stage - but Joe Cullen was knocked out by Johan Engstrom as the 2022 Masters champion missed out on a second-round meeting with Van Gerwen.

Nathan Aspinall, who won Night 12 of Premier League Darts in Rotterdam on Thursday, has opted out of the tournament for personal reasons, while reigning UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh is absent through illness.

European Darts Grand Prix - round one results

Jeffrey Sparidaans 6-1 Callan Rydz

Keane Barry 6-5 Stephen Burton

Scott Williams 6-1 Niko Springer

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Johan Engstrom 6-1 Joe Cullen

Christian Perez 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Jose de Sousa

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 James Wade

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Romeo Grbavac

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Franz Roetzsch

Chris Dobey 6-1 Ian White

Arno Merk 6-0 Luke Littler

Martin Schindler 6-2 Gian van Veen

Peter Wright v Mickey Mansell

Gabriel Clemens v Rene Eidams

European Darts Grand Prix - round two fixtures

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Scott Williams

Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse

Ryan Searle vs Stephen Bunting

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ritchie Edhouse

Danny Noppert vs Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey

Dave Chisnall vs Keane Barry

Josh Rock vs Jeffrey Sparidaans

Gary Anderson vs Christian Perez

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith vs Raymond van Barneveld

Damon Heta vs Wright/Mansell

Rob Cross vs Martin Schindler

Michael van Gerwen vs Johan Engstrom

Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Clemens/Eidams

What else do I need to know?

Cross defeated Humphries 8-6 in the 2023 final, after Humphries had edged Cross 8-7 to win the 2022 edition.

The 2024 tournament is the fourth leg of this year's PDC European Tour with Littler (Belgian Darts Open), Humphries (German Darts Grand Prix) and Martin Schindler (International Darts Open) triumphing in the first three events.

Leg five, the Austrian Darts Open, takes place in Graz between Friday April 26 and Sunday April 28, with Jonny Clayton the defending champion after seeing off Josh Rock in the 2023 final.

