PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves beats Lisa Ashton to win event six as Fallon Sherrock makes early exit

Beau Greaves claimed her first PDC Women's Series title of 2024 with a dominant 5-1 victory over Lisa Ashton in the final of the sixth event of the season in Wigan.

The two-time reigning women's world champion bounced back from finishing runner-up to Noa-Lynn van Leuven - who she beat to reach the event six final - in event five of the competition earlier on Saturday afternoon.

The top eight on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit after the 12th round will qualify for the Women's World Matchplay, to be held in Blackpool in July, while the top two from the final rankings will book places in the 2024/25 World Darts Championship alongside the Matchplay champion - a title also claimed by Greaves last year.

Greaves, 20, who reeled off five straight legs after Ashton claimed the opener, told PDC media: "I'm so relieved to get that win over the line and recover from earlier on. I'm so happy.

"I've had a long time not winning any, just being unlucky or playing bad. Sometimes it just happens. You go through up and down periods and I've had my little spell now. I'm so happy just to keep plodding on."

Earlier, the Netherlands' Van Leuven fought back from a 4-0 deficit to force a deciding leg to beat Greaves and claim her second PDC Women's Series title of the season and her third PDC title of 2024.

Greaves had taken out Ashton 5-3 in the semi-finals, while Van Leuven beat Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 to reach the final showdown.

Fallon Sherrock, who entered the afternoon leading the Order of Merit after winning two of the opening four events this term, was knocked out in the quarter-finals of both events, first by Ashton and then by Gemma Hayter in event six.

