Beau Greaves takes victory in PDC Women's Series event after winning 31 consecutive legs in Wigan

Beau Greaves won the seventh event of the 2024 PDC Women's Series in Wigan without dropping a leg with her stunning display including sweeping Fallon Sherrock 5-0 in the final.

The 20-year-old reeled off 31 leg wins without reply over seven matches, averaging 98.88 against Sherrock and 100.20 against Lisa Ashton in the last 16 as she added the title to the event six trophy she claimed at the same venue on Saturday night.

Greaves recorded 4-0 victories over Laura van den Berg, Samantha Lewis, Chelsea Campbell and Ashton, before trouncing Wendy Reinstadtler 5-0 in the quarter-finals and then inflicting the same score on Robin Byrne in the semis and Sherrock.

Image: Greaves won 31 legs on the bounce to take victory in Wigan

Greaves was denied a trophy double, however, after losing 5-1 to Mikuru Suzuki in the final of event eight later on Sunday, with the Japanese running away with the match after breaking in the fourth leg.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven had won event five on Saturday afternoon, beating Greaves 5-4 in the final after a rousing comeback from 4-0 down.

The Women's Series continues with Events 9-12 in Wigan on June 15-16.

The top eight on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit after the 12th round will qualify for the Women's World Matchplay, to be held in Blackpool in July.

The top two from the final rankings will then book places in the 2025 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, alongside the Matchplay champion - a title also claimed by Greaves last year.

