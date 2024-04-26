Luke Littler goads Liverpool crowd as he overcomes boos to record nightly win in Premier League Darts

Luke Littler has led a darting boom over recent months - but was subjected to some darting boos when he headed to Liverpool for Night 13 of the Premier League.

The Manchester United fan expected a rough ride from the crowd and dealt with the hostile atmosphere to secure his third nightly win of the season and move five points clear at the top of the table.

Littler loved engaging with the audience and even signalled '2-0' as he walked to the stage for his quarter-final, referring to Everton's win over Liverpool in Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

The 17-year-old also celebrated right in front of the crowd after nailing double top to take his semi-final versus Nathan Aspinall to a deciding leg, before nicking that match 6-5 from 5-2 down.

Littler then averaged 105 as he breezed past Rob Cross 6-2 in the final and now looks all but certain to make the play-offs in London on Thursday May 23 in his debut Premier League campaign.

Image: Littler is now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table

Littler's wild night in Liverpool: The best bits!

Littler spoke to Sky Sports before Night 13 got under way, saying Liverpool fans could not handle the banter...

He then irked the red half of Liverpool but delighted the blue...

The teenager was jeered by the crowd in his quarter-final versus Gerwyn Price...

Have some of that! Littler gave it back to the fans after levelling his semi-final against Aspinall...

Littler edged Aspinall 6-5 to reach the Liverpool final...

Is there anything Littler cannot do? Well, open a water bottle by the looks of it!

I used to think Littler was an introvert!

Speaking about the youngster's crowd-baiting antics in Liverpool, Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle said: "He was different. He showed more personality, more adrenaline.

"Maybe he came out of himself because of the booing? I don't know. Up until now, I would have called him an introvert but there was nothing introverted [about what he did in Liverpool].

"He is right up there with Eric Bristow and Michael van Gerwen at 17 because he is that good.

"To show that confidence for someone so new to this - not new to darts or new to winning but he is new to this. He has fitted in and is going to be here for many a year."

Littler told Sky Sports: "I knew what was coming this week, I was building up to it. I always engage with the crowd and in the semi-final I was playing with complete freedom. I felt comfortable."

Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke said of Littler on the Love the Darts Podcast: "He looks so at home, nothing fazes him. He is just box office.

"On a Thursday night, the Sky Sports viewing figures go through the roof. Everybody wants to see Littler, we all want to see Littler. He is a 17-year-old superstar."

Littler: Maybe I can top the table

On moving five-points clear of second-placed Luke Humphries in the standings, Littler added: "I am glad to push myself away from the other people.

"I can now look on to [winning the league phase]. There are only three weeks left so maybe I can top the table."

Premier League Darts, Night 14, Aberdeen - live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday May 2 Quarter-finals Peter Wright vs Michael Smith Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

