Luke Littler to headline World Series of Darts in Australia and New Zealand in August

Luke Littler will headline a star-studded line-up when the World Series of Darts returns to Australia and New Zealand; watch the Premier League Darts every Thursday night up until the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23 - live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 8 May 2024 12:47, UK
Teenage superstar Luke Littler will headline a star-studded line-up when the World Series of Darts returns to Australia and New Zealand in August.
The PDC's annual trip Down Under begins with the Australian Darts Masters in Wollongong on August 9-10, before the New Zealand Darts Masters takes place at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena on August 16-17.
Each World Series event will see a 16-player field competing over two days of action, with eight PDC superstars locking horns with eight Oceanic representatives.
Littler - a runner-up to Luke Humphries at the World Championship and the current Premier League leader - will make his first appearance in Australia and New Zealand, having already tasted World Series success with victory in January's Bahrain Darts Masters.
Humphries will make his debut Down Under following a sensational 12-month spell that saw him follow up World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals titles by lifting the sport's biggest title in January.
Rob Cross will join the duo as he aims for a double title defence in August, having won in both Hamilton and Wollongong in 2023.
Former New Zealand Darts Masters champion Gerwyn Price and fellow former world champions Michael Smith and Peter Wright have also been included, while UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh makes his latest appearance Down Under.
Australian No 1 Damon Heta completes the list of eight PDC representatives, with the former World Cup winner rewarded for breaking into the world's top 10 in 2024.
Heta's World Cup partner Simon Whitlock will compete in both events as he continues his ever-present record Down Under, and he will be joined by New Zealand's Haupai Puha, who secured his PDC Tour Card in January.
Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall will miss the August double-header for family reasons.
The Premier League continues with Night 15 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price collide in the opening match of the night.
World champion Luke Humphries goes head-to-head with Rob Cross, Luke Littler plays Peter Wright, while Nathan Aspinall takes on Michael Smith.
|Quarter-finals
|Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
|Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
|Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
|Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Darts, Tennis and so much more.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
|Night 13
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 16
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 23
Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday, May 9 with First Direct Arena, Leeds the next stop on the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the Play-Offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 23. Stream the darts and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.