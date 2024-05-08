Luke Littler to headline World Series of Darts in Australia and New Zealand in August

Teenage superstar Luke Littler will headline a star-studded line-up when the World Series of Darts returns to Australia and New Zealand in August.

The PDC's annual trip Down Under begins with the Australian Darts Masters in Wollongong on August 9-10, before the New Zealand Darts Masters takes place at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena on August 16-17.

Each World Series event will see a 16-player field competing over two days of action, with eight PDC superstars locking horns with eight Oceanic representatives.

Littler - a runner-up to Luke Humphries at the World Championship and the current Premier League leader - will make his first appearance in Australia and New Zealand, having already tasted World Series success with victory in January's Bahrain Darts Masters.

Humphries will make his debut Down Under following a sensational 12-month spell that saw him follow up World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals titles by lifting the sport's biggest title in January.

Rob Cross will join the duo as he aims for a double title defence in August, having won in both Hamilton and Wollongong in 2023.

Former New Zealand Darts Masters champion Gerwyn Price and fellow former world champions Michael Smith and Peter Wright have also been included, while UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh makes his latest appearance Down Under.

Australian No 1 Damon Heta completes the list of eight PDC representatives, with the former World Cup winner rewarded for breaking into the world's top 10 in 2024.

Heta's World Cup partner Simon Whitlock will compete in both events as he continues his ever-present record Down Under, and he will be joined by New Zealand's Haupai Puha, who secured his PDC Tour Card in January.

Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall will miss the August double-header for family reasons.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues with Night 15 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price collide in the opening match of the night.



World champion Luke Humphries goes head-to-head with Rob Cross, Luke Littler plays Peter Wright, while Nathan Aspinall takes on Michael Smith.

Fixtures: Night 15 at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday May 9 Quarter-finals Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price Luke Littler vs Peter Wright Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

