Rob Cross scoops Baltic Sea Open crown as Luke Humphries hits nine-darter in vain

Rob Cross withstood a Luke Humphries nine-darter to clinch the NEO.bet Baltic Sea Open title with a thrilling 8-6 victory in Sunday's final in Kiel.

Both players threw five 180s each and averaged over 104 in a high-quality contest.

World champion Humphries looked on course to claim a seventh European Tour title when he opened up a 5-3 lead over Cross with a sensational nine-darter in front of a delirious crowd at the Wunderino Arena.

But Cross delivered an emphatic response, winning four of the next five legs before hitting a 100-checkout to seal the second European Tour event victory of his career and £30,000 prize money.

"To hit back-to-back 12-darters to win was great and I'm happy that I've won something - it's been a while!" Cross said.

"It's an amazing experience to come up and win something again. I've got a new regime at the minute and it's working. I feel much better, much fresher in the longer days and long may it continue."

"Me and Luke always have good games and I really enjoyed it," added Cross. "He's number one for a reason - he's the best player on the planet.

"I like playing Luke and he likes playing me - he's probably got the upper hand of late. He's got the world at his feet and we have a great friendship."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues with Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 16, as Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall collide in a winner-takes-all quarter-final showdown.

Reigning world champion Humphries goes head-to-head with Gerwyn Price, teenager Luke Littler will play Peter Wright for a place in the semi-finals, while Michael van Gerwen and Cross are also in action.

Cross can no longer gatecrash the top four ahead of the play-offs, but second-placed Humphries is the only man who can stop Littler from finishing first in the league phase.

Fixtures: Night 16 at Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 16 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday, May 16 with Utilita Arena, Sheffield the next stop on the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the Play-Offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 23.