Dutch Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen falls in semi-finals as Josh Rock wins first European Tour title

Michael van Gerwen was unable to rebound from Premier League disappointment by winning the Dutch Darts Championship as he suffered a semi-final exit at a tournament won by Josh Rock.

Van Gerwen was thumped 10-5 by Luke Humphries in the Premier League semi-finals on Thursday as his hopes of a third straight title in that event and record-extending eighth overall were thwarted.

The 34-year-old reached the last four in his homeland on Sunday following 6-1 demolitions of Chris Dobey and Danny Noppert but then surrendered leads of 4-0 and 6-4 to lose 7-6 to Jonny Clayton.

Image: Michael van Gerwen was beaten in the semi-finals

Rock took the title - his first on the European Tour - following an 8-4 success against Clayton in the final, with the Northern Irishman emotional as he was presented with the trophy in Rosmalen.

Rock earlier saw off Cameron Menzies 6-5 in the last 16 and Gerwyn Price 7-3 in the quarter-finals, before reeling off six legs in a row to beat Martin Schindler 7-3 in the semi-finals from 3-1 down.

Clayton, meanwhile, beat defending champion Dave Chisnall 6-3 in the last 16, before dispatching Ryan Searle 6-2 in the quarter-finals and then Van Gerwen in the last four.

Darts is back on Sky Sports from Thursday June 27 with the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, at which Van Gerwen and Noppert will team up for Netherlands, Humphries and Michael Smith will star for England, Wales will once again be represented by defending champions Price and Clayton, while Rock will feature for Northern Ireland.

Dutch Darts Championship - Sunday's results

Final

Josh Rock 8-4 Jonny Clayton

Semi-finals

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Michael van Gerwen

Josh Rock 7-3 Martin Schindler

Quarter-finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Josh Rock 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Last 16

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Danny Noppert 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Chris Dobey

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Martin Schindler 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Gian van Veen

Josh Rock 6-5 Cameron Menzies

