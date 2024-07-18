World Matchplay Darts: Luke Humphries defeats Dimitri Van den Bergh as James Wade plots remarkable story

A lethal Luke Humphries made it through to the semi-finals of the World Matchplay on Thursday after dispatching Dimitri Van den Bergh to set up a meeting with James Wade.

The world champion averaged 101.21, including a spectacular 164 on his way to a 16-10 victory over 'The Dream Maker'.

He next faces 2007 champion Wade on Saturday after 'The Machine' booked his place in the semi-finals for the first time in nine years with a fine win over Ross Smith by the same scoreline.

World Matchplay Darts: Quarter-Final Results James Wade 16-10 Ross Smith Luke Humphries 16-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh

It was a fast start from the world No 1, who broke Van den Bergh in the opening leg and then again to lead 3-0 on the back of four maximums.

Van den Bergh - who beat Humphries in the final of the UK Open in March - then got on the board against the darts before pulling another leg back going into the first interval just 3-2 behind.

The Belgian - World Matchplay champion behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in 2020 - then levelled the match after the restart as Humphries failed to take out 46, which Van den Bergh then finished on to move ahead for the first time at 4-3.

Humphries stopped the rot to hold on his next throw, and then there remained little between the pair as the world champion took an 8-7 lead into the mid-session break.

A checkout of 115 followed by taking another leg off Van den Bergh's darts saw Humphries edge 11-8 in front, only for the Belgian to pull one back again before the next interval.

Humphries, though, then went up through the gears, with a stunning 164 finish seeing him win five straight legs and mimic Van den Bergh's 'chicken celebration' to complete a 16-10 victory and moved into the World Matchplay semi-finals for the second straight year.

"After the first five legs I felt deflated and tired, which can happen in random games - I just did not feel the real Luke Humphries up there tonight," Humphries said on Sky Sports.

"But I said to myself 'just stick in there, work hard and don't leg your mind play games with you'.

"I worked incredibly hard in that last session to get over the line, and it was a great performance in the last few legs."

Vintage display from Wade

Image: Former champion James Wade produced a vintage display to beat Ross Smith

Wade produced a scintillating performance, averaging 100.30 and hitting 13 180s to reach a ninth World Matchplay semi-final.

An underdog coming into the tie, Wade was a front-runner for the bulk of the contest with his trademark finishing under pressure denying 'Smudger' a way back.

"I feel really good after that," said Wade. "I enjoyed the game, it was a great game and I'm just glad that I played a little bit better than Ross on the night.

"He played really well at the start; I felt like I dragged him into a scrap and then I took charge.

"My scoring was good but I've been playing a lot better in practice so it's not something I'm surprised by.

"I thought I could've played better at times and I know I can play a lot better than that."

Smith flew out of the traps, averaging 114 in the opening five legs to take a 3-2 lead.

Wade landed checkouts of 120 and 121 on his way to taking a 6-4 lead, before hitting his third ton-plus finish of the match to lead 8-5.

After Wade missed four darts for a 10-5 cushion, Smith took advantage with a clinical 107 finish to cut the gap to 9-6.

Wade then kicked for home, winning three of the next four legs to take a 12-7 lead before Smith took out 107 for a second time to stay in touch.

Smith continued to scrap, hitting a magnificent 161 checkout to stay in contention at 13-10, but that proved to be his last leg as Wade reeled off a trio of legs to seal victory.

What's happening on Friday at the World Matchplay?

Image: Michael van Gerwen returns to action at the Winter Gardens on Friday

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen continues his title challenge against Andrew Gilding in the last eight, in a repeat of their memorable 2023 UK Open decider, while Rob Cross faces a fascinating quarter-final showdown against Michael Smith.

The iconic summer tournament sees 32 of the world's top stars battling it out across nine days for the Phil Taylor Trophy and £800,000 in prize money.

World Matchplay Darts: Quarter-Final Fixtures (First to 16 legs) Michael van Gerwen vs Andrew Gilding Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

