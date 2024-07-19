World Matchplay: Michael Smith crushes Rob Cross to set up a semi-final clash against Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith crushed Rob Cross, who struggled with double trouble, to set up a blockbuster World Matchplay semi-final against Michael van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen and Smith will lock horns, after overcoming Andrew Gilding and Rob Cross in their respective quarter-final clashes on Friday.

The Dutch superstar defied an insipid start to topple Gilding 16-10 in the evening's opener, before Smith swept aside an off-colour Cross to advance to a third Blackpool semi-final.

The pair will now go head-to-head in a thrilling last-four showdown at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, in a repeat of their epic 2023 World Championship final which involved the greatest leg of darts ever!

World Matchplay Darts: Quarter-Final Results Michael van Gerwen 16-10 Andrew Gilding Michael Smith 16-7 Rob Cross

Smith did what he needed to do as he demolished Cross, who will have nightmares about double 16.

'Bully Boy' has had a barren time since his World Championship win 18 months ago, failing to win a major title since.

But winning a Pro Tour event and teaming up with Luke Humphries to win the World Cup of Darts seems to have brought the St Helens' thrower back to life and he is a contender to win a first Matchplay crown.

He was the better player but was the recipient of some wayward finishing, with Cross getting the yips on double 16.

The 2019 champion missed 12 attempts at the bed and it proved costly as Smith swept to a landslide 16-7 win.

"I just said to Rob his doubles early on were non-existent and I was just stepping in and taking my shots," he said.

"If he is not going to take them I'll take them all day long and now I'm in the semi-final.

"Every time I turned around I thought he would miss because he was having three darts at 32 and Rob Cross doesn't miss those."

MVG forced to overcome boredom

Van Gerwen was embroiled in a real scrap against Gilding in the opening exchanges, in the pair's first televised showdown since Gilding stunned the Dutchman to win last year's UK Open.

However, the three-time champion delivered the goods in the second half of the contest, winning ten of the last 12 legs to progress to a seventh World Matchplay semi-final.

Van Gerwen was unhappy with his finishing on the doubles and also found Gilding's pace difficult to contend with.

"It was a really tough game, everyone knows to play him is tough, he is very slow," he said.

"Sometimes it is a bit boring to play, but what a darts player. You have to be on the top of your game. It was tough I have to admit that. Sometimes it was difficult.

"I missed too many doubles, it was hard but in the end I found another gear and was able to win the game.

"I know I can do a lot better. I am battling my own battles."

The best leg ever? | Can Smith & MVG repeat their nine-dart drama?

What's happening on Saturday at the World Matchplay?

Image: Van Gerwen is aiming to win his fourth World Matchplay title in Blackpool

World No 1 Luke Humphries takes on 2007 champion James Wade in the evening's opener, before Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith renew their rivalry for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

The iconic summer tournament sees the world's top stars battling it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy and £800,000 in prize money.

World Matchplay Darts: Semi-Final Fixtures (First to 17 legs) Luke Humphries vs James Wade Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

