World Matchplay: Michael van Gerwen sets up dream final against Luke Humphries in Blackpool

Michael van Gerwen has vowed to teach world No 1 Luke Humphries "a lesson" in Sunday's World Matchplay final after he overcame rival Michael Smith in a thriller.

In a dramatic game with over 60 missed doubles, the encounter between Van Gerwen and Smith was decided at 12-12, when the Dutch superstar took out a stunning 136 finish and from there won five of the last six legs.

Humphries is one win away from becoming just the fourth man to win the World Championship and Matchplay in the same year after he beat James Wade in the first semi-final.

Van Gerwen, one of the three men to have achieved the feat along with Phil Taylor and Peter Wright, will be waiting in Sunday's showpiece - live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

World Matchplay Darts: Semi-Final Results Luke Humphries 17-10 James Wade Michael van Gerwen 17-13 Michael Smith

Van Gerwen is looking to reassert his dominance by winning a fourth crown in Blackpool after a 17-13 success over Smith.

The world No 3 has won just one major title in the last 12 months and has struggled to keep up with Humphries and the emergence of Luke Littler.

And he will have to rediscover his best form as he has lost seven matches to Humphries.

Van Gerwen flew out the traps, hitting a 161 checkout as he raced into a 4-1 lead, only for 'Bully Boy' to win the next four legs to take the lead.

'The Green Machine' replied with a run of five straight legs to take command at 9-5, but Smith rallied and found his power scoring as he fought his way back to parity at 12-12.

The key moment came when Van Gerwen took out a mindboggling 136 checkout to break his opponent's throw and there was no looking back.

"I am in the final now, I don't care what anyone says," he said. "I have work to do but who cares, I won.

"He was playing better than me, it was a really good moment, you could see my emotion after that one. I did it and I don't care.

"I have to teach (Humphries) a lesson, I need to put him in his place tomorrow."

Since Humphries was beaten in the semi-final 12 months ago he has made eight finals in 10 major tournaments, winning six of them, as he has been the standout player.

And he believes his record stands up against the best to have played the sport.

"I have achieved so much in the last 12 months, eight major finals in 10 for me," he said.

"I can't ask for too much more, we're in such a great era of fantastic darts players, to do that is something special.

"So, it's all eyes on trying to be the next person to win the Worlds and the Matchplay in the same year.

"There is only really Phil [Taylor] and Michael that has done something so incredible in such a short period of time. For me to match the achievements of the two greatest dart players in the world would be very special.

"If I can win, I would definitely be up there with having one of the best 12 months any darts player has had to be honest."

'Cool Hand' took the opening two legs, but Wade soon found the form that saw him reach his first semi-final here in nine years as he took a 5-4 lead.

With the match level at 8-8, Humphries produced a run of four successive legs to take control.

It proved to be a match-winning burst as the World Champion never relinquished his grip on the tie, hitting a 156 checkout to go 14-9 up and extinguish hopes of a Wade fightback.

'The Machine' continued to plug away, hitting a 10-darter to stay alive, but Humphries won three of the last four legs to break new ground at the Winter Gardens.

John Part previews World Matchplay final

What's happening on Sunday at the World Matchplay?

Image: Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen meet in the World Matchplay final

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, with the semi-finals on Sunday, July 21 on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen continues his title challenge against World Champion and world No 1 Luke Humphries.

The iconic summer tournament sees the world's top stars battling it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy and £800,000 in prize money.

World Matchplay Darts Final (First to 18 legs) Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Women's World Matchplay

Image: Beau Greaves headlines the Women's World Matchplay

But first Beau Greaves will begin her defence of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay title as eight of the best players in the women's game battle it out for the £10,000 top prize on a bumper afternoon in the Empress Ballroom, in a field which includes four World Champions.

2024 Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 21

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Katie Sheldon

(4) Mikuru Suzuki vs (5) Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(2) Fallon Sherrock vs (7) Anastasia Dobromyslova

(3) Lisa Ashton vs (6) Rhian O'Sullivan

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

