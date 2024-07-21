Women's World Matchplay: Beau Greaves proves too good for Fallon Sherrock as she retains title in Blackpool

Beau Greaves retained the Women's World Matchplay title with a 6-3 victory over great rival Fallon Sherrock in the final at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Greaves produced a spectacular performance to defeat Sherrock, averaging almost 99 against the former Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist.

'Beau 'n' Arrow' crashed in four 180s and pinned 60 per cent of her attempts at double to underline her dominance of the women's game.

The 20-year-old has shattered a host of records on the PDC Women's Series circuit during the last two years, and she reaffirmed her credentials at the Empress Ballroom.

Women's World Matchplay Darts Results Quarter-Finals Beau Greaves 4-1 Katie Sheldon Mikuru Suzuki 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova Lisa Ashton 4-0 Rhian O'Sullivan Semi-Finals Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki Fallon Sherrock 5-4 Lisa Ashton Final Beau Greaves 6-3 Fallon Sherrock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Greaves successfully retained the Women's World Matchplay title by claiming a 6-3 victory over Fallon Sherrock

"I felt really nervous the first game. I knew it was going to be a challenge but I raised my game and played quite well," said Greaves, who has now sealed her qualification for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2024/25 World Darts Championship.

"I've been on the Development Tour a few years and it all helps. I'm ready to celebrate now.

"I'm just happy me and Fallon showed what we can do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greaves said she felt nervous ahead of the final but is now looking forward to celebrating after beating Sherrock

The Doncaster darter began her defence of the title with a 4-1 win over Ireland's Katie Sheldon.

Greaves, who is the most successful player in the history of the PDC Women's Series and has won an astonishing 23 titles throughout the last two years, including a hat-trick of successes in 2024, then saw off Mikuru Suzuki in a repeat of last year's final, landing 14, 13 and 15 darters en route to a 5-2 victory.

She renewed her rivalry with Milton Keynes trailblazer Sherrock in a fitting finale to the third staging of the event and it did not disappoint with Greaves averaging 98.75, four maximums, and a 60-per-cent checkout rate to pocket the £10,000 top prize.

She kicked off proceedings with legs of 13 and 15 darts to seize the early initiative, although Sherrock was undeterred, responding with legs of 13 and 14 darts to level at two apiece.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, Greaves' relentless scoring power began to take its toll midway through the match, as she won the next three legs without reply to move to the cusp of victory.

This magnificent three-leg spell included legs of 15, 13 and 12 darts as her average climbed above 107, only for Sherrock to preserve her slender hopes by pinning double 16 to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Sherrock looked poised to continue her comeback in leg nine, only for Greaves to follow up a seventh 140 by nailing double six to seal the deal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sherrock returned to the Winter Gardens as the No 2 seed, having lifted four consecutive titles in the latter stages of 2023, before winning two of the year's first four events to maintain her eye-catching form.

She began with a 4-0 demolition against three-time Lakeside women's champion Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Sherrock then recovered from 3-0 down to draw level with a huge 129 checkout against veteran Lisa Ashton in the semi-finals.

She was forced to survive seven match darts to snatch an extraordinary 5-4 win, but a dominant Greaves proved a step too far in the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sherrock scored a ton and 134 before taking out a magnificent 129 checkout to draw level at 3-3 with Lisa Ashton in their semi-final epic

"Beau is a quality player, and I couldn't keep up with her in that final," conceded Sherrock, who fell just short in her bid for a second Blackpool triumph.

"I think we are the two best players in the women's game at the moment, and hopefully our performances encourage other people to come into the game.

"I'm so excited to see how I perform in the second half of the year, because I want to be at Ally Pally, I want to get to the Grand Slam, so I'm going to take confidence from making this final."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Prior to her defeat to Sherrock, Ashton moved through to her third consecutive Women's World Matchplay semi-final with a clinical 4-1 win against Rhian O'Sullivan, after pinning four of her eight attempts at double.

Meanwhile, 2023 runner-up Suzuki had opened her challenge with an impressive 4-2 success against Noa-Lynn van Leuven, defying two maximums from the Dutch darter to progress to the last four.

What's next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries lifted the World Grand Prix title in Leicester last year

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday October 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look back at last year's thrilling World Grand Prix final in Leicester

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.