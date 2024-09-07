PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves continues dominant season with back-to-back titles in the same day

Beau Greaves continued her domination of the women’s game with back-to-back PDC Women’s Series titles in Wigan on Saturday.

The reigning two-time Women's World Matchplay champion won 12 consecutive matches at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, extending her lead at the top of the Women's Series Order of Merit in the process.

Dutch duo Laura van den Berg and Desiree Geel were swept aside by Greaves in the early stages of Event 17, and the Doncaster darter also dispatched Eve Watson to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves successfully retained the Women's World Matchplay title in July with a 6-3 victory over Fallon Sherrock

Greaves then averted a late fightback from Kirsi Viinikainen to win through a deciding-leg clash in the last eight, before powering past Aileen de Graaf 5-1 in the semi-finals.

This set up a repeat of the Women's World Matchplay final between Greaves and Fallon Sherrock, who denied Mikuru Suzuki and Noa-Lynn van Leuven in last-leg tussles to pocket the £1,000 runner-up prize.

Event 17 and Event 18 results Event 17 - Semi-Finals: Fallon Sherrock 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Beau Greaves 5-1 Aileen de Graaf Final: Beau Greaves 5-2 Fallon Sherrock Event 18 - Semi-Finals: Beau Greaves 5-2 Denise Cassidy. Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Aileen de Graaf Final: Beau Greaves 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Final: Beau Greaves 5-2 Fallon Sherrock Event 18 - Semi-Finals: Beau Greaves 5-2 Denise Cassidy. Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Aileen de Graaf Final: Beau Greaves 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Sherrock recovered from a sluggish start to level at two apiece against her old adversary, but Greaves took control in the latter stages, winning the last three legs without reply to triumph.

The 20-year-old maintained her winning run with a whitewash win against Brieg Ramsey in the opening round of Event 18, before averaging 101.90 in a four-leg blitz of Aoife McCormack.

Image: Beau Greaves has now won a record-extending 27 Women's Series titles

Greaves backed this up by averaging 97 in a 4-2 win over Trina Gulliver, and after whitewashing Rhian O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, she overcame Denise Cassidy in the last four.

She completed the double with a comeback win over Van Leuven in a hard-fought Event 18 final, recovering from 4-2 down to clinch a record-extending 27th Women's Series title.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Van Leuven - a winner of three Women's Series titles in 2024 - averaged 93 in her last 16 win over Angela Kirkwood, before whitewashing Sherrock in the quarter-finals to cement second spot on the Women's Series Order of Merit.

The top two ranked players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit - aside from Greaves - will qualify for the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

The top-ranked player will also be assured of a place in November's Grand Slam of Darts alongside Greaves, with Van Leuven currently £2,200 above Sherrock with six events remaining.

Watch the best darts live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.