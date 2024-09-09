Flanders Darts Trophy: Dave Chisnall wins second European title of season in Antwerp to join exclusive list

Dave Chisnall claimed his second European Tour title of 2024 with victory at the Flanders Darts Trophy in Antwerp on Sunday.

Chisnall defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 8-6 in the final to join Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright as the fourth player to win eight European Tour titles.

Competing in his 100th European Tour event, Chisnall overcame Wright and Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively earlier in the evening at the Antwerp Expo.

"I'm really happy, it means a lot to me to win this," said Chisnall, who moves up one place to sixth on the PDC Order of Merit.

"The crowd were great, they brought the best out of me all weekend.

"I've played a great tournament; I got lucky against Peter [Wright] but apart from that I think I deserve to win the event.

"Backstage my manager told me it was my 100th European Tour event so I said to him 'let's go win it then' and thankfully that's what I've done.

"I will win a TV event one day, it will happen. I won't give in until it does."

The final began with Chisnall opening up leads of 3-1 and 4-2, before Pietreczko reeled off a trio of legs to take the lead for the first time at 5-4.

Pietreczko, whose epic semi-final win over Luke Humphries saw him become the first German to reach two European Tour event finals, then took a 6-5 lead to move within two legs of a second European Tour title.

However, Chisnall landed checkouts of 87 and 115 to regain the lead before a third straight leg saw him claim the £30,000 top prize.

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

