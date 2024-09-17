Luke Littler clinches Players Championship 20 title in last-leg decider against Stephen Bunting in Wigan

Luke Littler extended his winning run to 12 matches after defying a brilliant fightback from Stephen Bunting to triumph in Tuesday's Players Championship 20 final in Wigan.

Littler was imperious in storming to victory at the World Series of Darts Finals on Sunday, and he extended his sensational winning run with a dramatic 8-7 victory against Bunting at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

The 17-year-old was rarely troubled in progressing to Tuesday's showpiece, but Bunting provided admirable resistance, recovering from 5-1 down to force a last-leg decider.

However, Littler held his nerve in a breathless finale, firing in a 13-dart hold to clinch his third Players Championship title of 2024, and a second PDC crown in the space of 48 hours.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I think I've played really well today," reflected Littler, fresh from capturing his ninth PDC title of the season.

"I came here with lots of confidence after winning in Amsterdam. I couldn't quite believe how well I played there.

"I've really enjoyed myself today. It's probably the most fun I've had on the ProTour since the first one I won, and I cannot wait for tomorrow now."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Littler dominated a star-studded 128-player field to claim glory in the North West, kicking off his campaign with victories over Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre and Andrew Gilding.

He averaged 104 to dispatch Kevin Doets 6-2 in the last 16, and defeated world No 1 Luke Humphries by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, as both men averaged 101 in a quality contest.

Littler backed this up with a 7-2 demolition of top seed Dave Chisnall in the last four, and he claimed the scalp of another St Helens star in Bunting, to walk away with the title in Wigan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler defeated Wessel Nijman to claim his seventh PDC title of 2024 in the PC15 final in Milton Keynes

Bunting, a runner-up to Raymond van Barneveld in Players Championship Five, saw off Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price in the latter stages of Tuesday's action, though he had to settle for the £10,000 runner-up prize.

Tuesday's action also featured two nine-dart finishes, as Andrew Gilding and Vincent van der Voort became the latest stars to achieve perfection on the PDC ProTour in 2024.

Van der Voort nailed the nine in his first-round victory over Mensur Suljovic, before Gilding produced a perfect leg of his own against Wessel Nijman, averaging 114 to run out an emphatic 6-1 winner in round two.

What's next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries in 2023.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday October 13.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.