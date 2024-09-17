Luke Littler clinches Players Championship 20 title in last-leg decider against Stephen Bunting in Wigan

Luke Littler won in Wigan as he claimed the Players Championship 20 crown after winning the World Series of Darts Finals title in Amsterdam on Sunday; darts is back on Sky Sports with the World Grand Prix at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13
Luke Littler extended his winning run to 12 matches after defying a brilliant fightback from Stephen Bunting to triumph in Tuesday's Players Championship 20 final in Wigan.
Littler was imperious in storming to victory at the World Series of Darts Finals on Sunday, and he extended his sensational winning run with a dramatic 8-7 victory against Bunting at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.
The 17-year-old was rarely troubled in progressing to Tuesday's showpiece, but Bunting provided admirable resistance, recovering from 5-1 down to force a last-leg decider.
However, Littler held his nerve in a breathless finale, firing in a 13-dart hold to clinch his third Players Championship title of 2024, and a second PDC crown in the space of 48 hours.
"I think I've played really well today," reflected Littler, fresh from capturing his ninth PDC title of the season.
"I came here with lots of confidence after winning in Amsterdam. I couldn't quite believe how well I played there.
"I've really enjoyed myself today. It's probably the most fun I've had on the ProTour since the first one I won, and I cannot wait for tomorrow now."
Littler dominated a star-studded 128-player field to claim glory in the North West, kicking off his campaign with victories over Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre and Andrew Gilding.
He averaged 104 to dispatch Kevin Doets 6-2 in the last 16, and defeated world No 1 Luke Humphries by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, as both men averaged 101 in a quality contest.
Littler backed this up with a 7-2 demolition of top seed Dave Chisnall in the last four, and he claimed the scalp of another St Helens star in Bunting, to walk away with the title in Wigan.
Bunting, a runner-up to Raymond van Barneveld in Players Championship Five, saw off Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price in the latter stages of Tuesday's action, though he had to settle for the £10,000 runner-up prize.
Tuesday's action also featured two nine-dart finishes, as Andrew Gilding and Vincent van der Voort became the latest stars to achieve perfection on the PDC ProTour in 2024.
Van der Voort nailed the nine in his first-round victory over Mensur Suljovic, before Gilding produced a perfect leg of his own against Wessel Nijman, averaging 114 to run out an emphatic 6-1 winner in round two.
The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.
The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries in 2023.
Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.
Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.
In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday October 13.
