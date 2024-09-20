Hungarian Darts Trophy: Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter as Luke Humphries dumped out

Michael van Gerwen and Cor Dekker produced stunning nine-darters on a record-breaking day at the Hungarian Darts Trophy, as Gabriel Clemens defeated Luke Humphries on Day Two in Budapest.

Van Gerwen and Dekker made history with their heroics in Saturday's second round at the MVM Dome, on a day which featured multiple nine-darters for the first time in European Tour history.

Dutch supremo Van Gerwen achieved the feat in the opening leg of his 6-2 victory against Martin Lukeman, before conjuring up 157 and 154 checkouts to triumph with a 104.52 average.

Van Gerwen will renew his rivalry with Clemens in the last 16, after the German No 2 continued his resurgence with a thrilling last-leg victory against world No 1 Humphries.

"I'm here to do something special. I think this crowd deserved it," claimed Van Gerwen, fresh from winning his first ranking title of 2024 at Players Championship 21 on Wednesday.

"I really under-performed here last year, but the most important thing was to win this game with a solid performance.

"I think there's still a lot more in the tank because I feel good, I feel sharp, and there's a lot more to fight for tomorrow (Sunday)."

Clemens defied a 101 average and five maximums to prevail in a high-quality affair against Humphries in the Hungarian capital, sealing his progress with a 14-dart break of throw in the decider.

Gabriel Clemens on the night

The 41-year-old averaged 107 to defeat Van Gerwen at the Flanders Darts Trophy a fortnight ago, and is hoping to repeat the feat when he takes on the three-time world champion on Sunday afternoon.

"I've been playing really good darts in the last few weeks," reflected Clemens, who is still battling to secure qualification for next month's World Grand Prix.

"I know I can beat the top players, and at the moment, Luke is the best player in the world, so this fills me with confidence."

Elsewhere, Dekker landed the day's first nine-darter during his second-round clash against Stephen Bunting, delivering the moment of magic in the penultimate leg of his 6-2 defeat.

The Norwegian celebrated his maiden European Tour victory on Friday, before etching his name into the history books against Bunting, who ran out a convincing winner despite Dekker's brilliance.

Reigning champion Dave Chisnall began his bid for back-to-back European Tour titles with a crushing 6-1 victory over Jonny Clayton, reeling off six consecutive legs to triumph with a 100.94 average.

Wessel Nijman captured four consecutive legs from 5-2 down to snatch victory over Gerwyn Price, following up a 13-darter with 141, 107 and 71 finishes to inflict another early European Tour exit on the Welshman.

Peter Wright maintained his fine form with a whitewash win over Damon Heta, capitalising on a below-par display from the Australian No 1 to canter through to round three in quickfire fashion.

Birthday boy Rob Cross rounded off Saturday's second-round action with a 6-1 demolition of Andrew Gilding, crashing in four 180s to set up a third-round showdown against sixth seed Josh Rock.

2024 Hungarian Darts Trophy, second round afternoon session

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Gian van Veen 6-4 Keane Barry

Ryan Searle 6-1 Alberto Bezjian

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Florian Hempel

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker

Scott Williams 6-4 Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler 6-5 Jim Williams

Josh Rock 6-5 James Wade

Evening Session

Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright 6-0 Damon Heta

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Martin Lukeman

Rob Cross 6-1 Andrew Gilding

