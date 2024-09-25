Chris Dobey throws nine-darter as Dave Chisnall wins Players Championship 23 title in Leicester

Dave Chisnall won his second Players Championship title of the year after beating Chris Dobey in the PC23 final in Leicester on Wednesday.

Chisnall beat Dobey 8-4 in the final, his opponent failing to match the standards he set in the semi-final when throwing a nine-darter.

Dobey's 7-2 last-four win over Martin Schindler saw him hit a nine-dart finish in the opening leg of a scintillating display which saw him post his fifth ton-plus average of the tournament.

It was the second perfect leg of the day, following Adam Warner's nine-darter in his second-round defeat to Jurjen van der Velde.

Darting big hitters Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith did not enter the tournament, while world No 1 Luke Humphries was knocked out by Mervyn King in the last 16.

Image: World No 1 Luke Humphries suffered a disappointing last-16 exit in Leicester

"The final was a tough battle, it wasn't a good game but I'm just happy to get over the line," said Chisnall, whose £15,000 prize sees him regain his place as world No 5.

"I think my game is up there with the best in the world at the moment; I'm playing really well and my confidence is high.

"There are some big events coming up and I normally have a good end to the year; I just need to get my TV form going now.

"I'm looking forward to the World Grand Prix; I've been hitting my doubles well so it should be a good one for me."

Image: Chisnall celebrates his Flanders Darts Trophy victory earlier this month

Players Championship 23 results

Last 16

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Madars Razma

Mervyn King 6-3 Luke Humphries

Damon Heta 6-3 Ian White

Stephen Burton 6-5 Rob Cross

Martin Lukeman 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Martin Schindler 6-4 Lee Evans

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Gary Anderson

Chris Dobey 6-1 Mike De Decker

Quarter-Finals

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Mervyn King

Stephen Burton 6-5 Damon Heta

Martin Schindler 6-3 Martin Lukeman

Chris Dobey 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Image: Dobey threw a nine-darter in his semi-final win over Martin Schindler

Semi-Finals

Dave Chisnall 7-4 Stephen Burton

Chris Dobey 7-2 Martin Schindler

Final

Dave Chisnall 8-4 Chris Dobey

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

