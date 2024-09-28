Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to renew their rivalry at Swiss Darts Trophy

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will renew their growing rivalry at the Swiss Darts Trophy on Sunday after both won their opening matches in Basel.

Littler ended home hopes in Basel, defying a slow start to run out a 6-3 winner against a spirited Bruno Stockli with three 180s and a high checkout of 145 at the St. Jakobshalle.

'The Nuke' who is looking for an astonishing 10th title of the year, will take on Humphries next after the world champion kicked off his campaign with a typically classy display, averaging 100.7 and pinning six of his seven attempts at double to see off Richard Veenstra.

Littler has beaten Humphries six times following his defeat at Alexandra Palace in January - including victory at London's O2 at the Premier League Play-Offs, but 'Cool Hand' has got the better of the 17-year-old at the European Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany and the recent New Zealand Darts Masters.

James Wade reeled off four consecutive legs from 4-2 down to extend Gerwyn Price's winless run on the European Tour.

Stephen Bunting produced a brilliant mid-match burst to deny Michael Smith, overturning a 4-1 deficit to edge out the world No 2 in a last-leg thriller.

Raymond van Barneveld, who averaged 102.47 to cruise to a 6-2 victory over Joe Cullen on Friday, made it through to Sunday's action with a 6-5 success against Ricardo Pietreczko.

2024 Swiss Darts Trophy

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Callan Rydz 6-4 Gian van Veen

Ryan Searle 6-1 Roger Hertig

Rob Cross 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Josh Rock 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Madars Razma 6-5 Damon Heta

Ross Smith 6-4 Mike De Decker

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Danny Noppert

Evening Session

Martin Schindler 6-1 Anton Ostlund

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Michael Smith

James Wade 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Luke Littler 6-3 Bruno Stockli

Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Dave Chisnall

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

