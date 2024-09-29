Swiss Darts Trophy: Luke Humphries gets the better of teenager Luke Littler in repeat of World Championship final

Luke Humphries got the better of teenage sensation Luke Littler at the inaugural Swiss Darts Trophy as the world No 1 reached the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The third and final day of the year's penultimate European Tour event saw the remaining 16 players in afternoon action, with the winners progressing to the evening session when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place.

Humphries made it into the last eight after pinning six out of 13 doubles, and averaging 95.20 to defeat 17-year-old Littler 6-3 in Basel and set up a meeting with Josh Rock.

The clash was a repeat of the 2024 PDC World Championship and Premier League final.

'The Nuke' had beaten Humphries six times following his defeat at Alexandra Palace in January - including victory at London's O2 at the Premier League Play-Offs.

But 'Cool Hand' has now got the better of the Warrington star at the European Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany, New Zealand Darts Masters and now victory in Switzerland.

Rock kicked off the afternoon with an excellent display, beating Rob Cross 6-4 averaging 102.54.

Raymond van Barneveld rattled off four legs on the spin to beat Ross Smith 6-4, to make his first European Tour quarter-final of 2024, while James Wade showed his wealth of experience, as he broke Wessel Nijman's throw late on to beat the young Dutchman 6-4.

2024 Swiss Darts Trophy

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Josh Rock 6-4 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-3 Luke Littler

Martin Schindler 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Ross Smith

Callan Rydz 6-5 Cameron Menzies

James Wade 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Ryan Searle 6-2 Madars Razma

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock vs Luke Humphries

Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld

Callan Rydz vs James Wade

Ryan Searle vs Daryl Gurney



Semi-Finals

Rock/Humphries vs Schindler/Van Barneveld

Rydz/Wade vs Searle/Gurney

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

