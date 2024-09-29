Luke Littler qualifies for World Grand Prix debut on Sky Sports in Leicester as 32-player field confirmed

Luke Littler has qualified for what will be his World Grand Prix debut, live on Sky Sports, as the 32-player field for Leicester has been confirmed.

The unique double-start tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena from October 7-13, as reigning champion Luke Humphries defends the coveted title in the East Midlands.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is among the ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers, having claimed five ranking titles in 2024 to confirm his double-start debut.

The field of competitors has been confirmed following the conclusion of this weekend's Swiss Darts Trophy, with Luke Woodhouse clinching the final qualification place via the ProTour Order of Merit.

Image: Luke Humphries is the World Grand Prix defending champion

Woodhouse had to wait until Sunday evening to discover his fate following his first-round exit at the Swiss Darts Trophy, after he was whitewashed by a merciless Wessel Nijman in Friday's first round.

The young Dutchman was one of three players vying for World Grand Prix qualification on Finals Day in Basel, with Latvia's Madars Razma and Callan Rydz also amongst the chasing pack.

Nijman was beaten by a clinical James Wade in the last 16, while Ryan Searle defeated Razma at the same stage, before sweeping aside Rydz in the semi-finals to confirm Woodhouse's qualification.

World No 1 Humphries and six-time winner Michael van Gerwen will headline next month's showpiece, as Michael Smith and Rob Cross target maiden double-start success.

Former champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will also be among the eight seeds, alongside 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall and two-time finalist Dave Chisnall.

Two-time World Champion Peter Wright will feature as an Order of Merit Qualifier, in a list which also includes UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and Masters winner Stephen Bunting.

Searle heads up the ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers along with Swiss Darts Trophy winner Martin Schindler and Littler.

The 17-year-old will be joined by fellow newcomers Gian van Veen, Ricardo Pietreczko, Ritchie Edhouse and Cameron Menzies, as 2017 champion Daryl Gurney returns to the fold.

Two-time winner Wade will make his 20th consecutive World Grand Prix appearance in 2024, and the left-hander will be joined by a trio of former finalists in Gary Anderson, Raymond van Barneveld and Brendan Dolan.

The draw for the 2024 World Grand Prix will be made on Monday September 30.

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

