World Grand Prix 2024: Draw made as Luke Littler takes on Rob Cross and Luke Humphries faces Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries will begin his defence of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix title against Stephen Bunting, with the draw for the double-start event now confirmed.

Humphries, who claimed his maiden televised ranking title at this event 12 months ago, will renew his rivalry against Masters champion Bunting - a two-time World Grand Prix semi-finalist.

The unique double-start event, which will be played at Leicester's Mattioli Arena from October 7-13 and is live on Sky Sports, will see a star-studded line-up battling it out across seven days of action in the East Midlands.

Luke Littler will be one of five debutants in the 32-player field, and the Premier League champion opens his title challenge with a showdown against fourth seed Rob Cross.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries defeated Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final with a sensational 138 checkout

World No 2 Michael Smith will play 2016 finalist Gary Anderson in another blockbuster tussle, as six-time winner Michael van Gerwen faces 2017 champion Daryl Gurney.

Peter Wright, the 2018 runner-up, kicks off his campaign against two-time champion James Wade, while 2020 winner Gerwyn Price locks horns with Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert.

Jonny Clayton, the 2021 champion, will meet debutant Ritchie Edhouse for a place in round two, as two-time finalist Dave Chisnall goes up against another newcomer Cameron Menzies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries reels in 'The Big Fish' to stun Price in the final

Fifth seed Nathan Aspinall - a runner-up in 2022 - makes his big-stage return against Ryan Searle, with Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen set to collide in a repeat of their quarter-final tie 12 months ago.

Former finalists Raymond van Barneveld and Brendan Dolan will take on German duo Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler respectively, as emerging Dutchman Gian van Veen plays world No 10 Ross Smith.

UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh meets Luke Woodhouse, with Van den Bergh's compatriot Mike de Decker handed an opening round assignment against Australian No 1 Damon Heta.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Humphries said at the time his victory over Price was the greatest match of his life

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock has been pitted against the returning Ryan Joyce, with the winner advancing to a second-round clash against Aspinall or Searle.

The first round will be played across the first two days of action on October 7-8.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best-of-nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best-of-11 sets on Sunday October 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hit a pair of sensational back-to-back checkouts of 140 and 130 to take the lead on his way to claiming his maiden World Series of Darts Finals title in Amsterdam

2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix: Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld vs Ricardo Pietreczko

(8) Jonny Clayton vs Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen vs Ross Smith

(4) Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Brendan Dolan vs Martin Schindler

(5) Nathan Aspinall vs Ryan Searle

Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

Mike de Decker vs Damon Heta

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Peter Wright vs James Wade

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey vs Joe Cullen

(6) Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.