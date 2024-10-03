Players Championship: Luke Humphries denies Stephen Bunting to clinch crown in epic final

Luke Humphries clinched his maiden Players Championship title of 2024 in Wigan on Thursday, producing a late burst to deny Stephen Bunting in a compelling final.

Humphries fought back from 7-6 adrift to triumph 8-7 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, marking the perfect preparation ahead of his BoyleSports World Grand Prix title defence next week.

The world number one will play Bunting in a blockbuster opening-round tie in Leicester on Monday, and he struck an early psychological blow to secure his third ranking title of the campaign.

"This was important for me. You go through spells where you're playing fantastic darts, and then you go through spells where you can't buy a win, and that can happen," said Humphries

"I'm dedicated to this sport and I know I can push the levels higher and higher, but it's important to gain a bit of confidence from somewhere."

Humphries will return to big-stage action at the Mattioli Arena on Monday to defend his World Grand Prix title, live on Sky Sports.

"When you're on the big stage, it feels different. I feel better than ever on that big stage," added the World Champion.

"I know I've got a really tough game against Stephen because he's usually so strong on his doubles, but these are the moments I live for now.

"I want to play the best and be involved in these great games, and hopefully it's a great World Grand Prix. I would love to retain it."

Humphries kicked off Thursday's action with wins over George Killington and Callum Goffin, before accounting for Connor Scutt and Josh Rock in reaching the last eight.

The 29-year-old then recovered from 4-2 down to topple top seed Dave Chisnall, before fending off a semi-final fightback from Luke Woodhouse, who rallied from 6-2 down to force a decider.

The opening six legs of Thursday's showpiece were shared, although Humphries established some daylight at 5-3, punishing five missed darts at double across two legs from Bunting.

However, the St Helens star responded to regain the initiative, following up legs of 14 and 11 darts with a clinical 72 to move to the cusp of victory at 7-6.

Humphries wasn't to be denied though, converting a two-dart 83 outshot to set up a last-leg shoot-out, where he produced a 12-dart break of throw to secure the spoils.

Bunting - also a runner-up on Tuesday and Wednesday - performed magnificently throughout the afternoon to progress to his third Players Championship final in as many days.

Following early wins against Joshua Richardson and Stefan Bellmont, Bunting registered a quartet of ton-plus averages to progress to his fifth Players Championship final of the season.

Image: Humphries is the defending World Grand Prix champion

The Masters champion followed up a 6-1 demolition of Josh Payne with a brace of 6-4 wins against Radek Szaganski and Robert Owen, before defeating Raymond van Barneveld 7-6 in the semi-finals.

Van Barneveld was one of Thursday's stand-out performers, whitewashing William O'Connor and Jeffrey de Zwaan, while averaging 105 and 104 in crushing wins against Mensur Suljovic and Luke Littler respectively.

The Dutch icon then won through a deciding-leg tussle against his compatriot Danny Noppert in the quarter-finals, although his bid for a second ProTour title of 2024 was halted by a brilliant Bunting.

Woodhouse also impressed in his run to the last four, coming from 5-1 down in his opening-round tie against Adam Gawlas, before averaging almost 106 to see off Ryan Meikle.

Image: Humphries won the NZ Darts Masters earlier this year

The 35-year-old produced more late heroics to overcome Andy Boulton in round three, which was backed up by victories against Dutch duo Wessel Nijman and Christian Kist.

Former Lakeside champion Kist was joined in the last four by his fellow Dutchman Noppert, with Chisnall and Owen making up the quarter-final line-up.

Ritchie Edhouse and Lee Evans also achieved personal milestones in Wigan, with Evans firing in a nine-darter during his superb first round victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Edhouse, meanwhile, recorded an astonishing 120.24 average to whitewash Graham Hall at the same stage, reeling off legs of 12, 10, 13, 14, 15 and 11 darts to cap off the performance of his career.

The 2024 PDC ProTour season resumes later this month, as the Robin Park Tennis Centre plays host to Players Championships 27-28 on October 15-16.

Humphries and Littler headline World Grand Prix opening night

Image: World Grand Prix reigning champion Luke Humphries and debutant Luke Littler will headline the opening night in Leicester

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will begin his title defence against Masters champion Stephen Bunting as he bids to join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in becoming the third player to retain the coveted crown.

Monday's opening night will see eight first-round ties take place at the Mattioli Arena, as teenage sensation Littler makes his World Grand Prix debut against fourth seed Rob Cross.

