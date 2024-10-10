World Grand Prix: Gary Anderson stunned in last-16 defeat to Belgium's Mike De Decker 

Gary Anderson was stunned by Belgium's Mike De Decker at the World Grand Prix on Thursday, losing 3-0 in sets to miss out on a quarter-final place in Leicester.

The victory means De Decker is through to a first major televised quarter-final in his career as Anderson's wait to reach the last eight on the big stage this year continues.

De Decker will play James Wade in the quarter-finals on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm, after the Englishman thrashed Gerwyn Price 3-0.

Thursday's World Grand Prix results Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

"It's massive. I always had a problem bringing my floor game to the stage but it's clicking this week and I hope I can keep this up," said De Decker.

"I'm just trying my best every single game. I'm not keen on all the attention and I'm just doing my thing!"

De Decker immediately stunned Anderson by whitewashing him in the first set, before the second set was going to throw until the Belgian produced a stunning 120 checkout in the deciding leg to win the set.

Anderson was unable to break De Decker in the third, so was soon knocked out from the tournament.

"We said there's an opportunity for De Decker to do something. It's not often Anderson gets outplayed like that," reacted Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle.

"The finishes, the 160 and 74 to finish it up. He oozes composure under pressure and you can't buy that. I had zero!

"Some people have got it or they haven't. He's got it. He's just taken his time. The little increments in his ability...

"He lost his tour card a few years ago, didn't get it back straight away, and now he's showing what he can do.

"That was a performance of a seasoned pro, not someone being on a big stage for a relative newcomer to big-time darts.

"He's got the game, there's no doubt about it."

Ruthless Wade beats Price 3-0 to reach quarters

Elsewhere on Thursday evening, Wade also booked his quarter-final spot after a dominant 3-0 victory over Price.

A tight first set went the way of Wade 3-2, as he just missed bullseye attempting a 170 checkout, but was then on hand to end the leg with a single dart at double 10.

Wade let out a roar in Price's direction after that opening set - a response to an earlier Price celebration after the Welshman hit 180 - and Price then missed three darts at tops to claim the opening leg of the second set, handing Wade a chance he took with aplomb: one dart at tops all Wade required.

Wade held throw to move 2-0 up in the set, and though Price pulled a leg back, Wade landed a 180 before finishing the leg on double 12 to win the set 3-1, and move a set away from the quarters.

The Englishman claimed the opening leg of the third set, and despite missing nine darts at a double at the start of the second leg, Wade ruthlessly took advantage of Price's inability to close out the leg, again landing double 10 to move 2-0 up and a leg from victory.

Price took out 130 to get himself back in the set, but Wade would not be denied.

No more seeds remaining in bottom half

After Price's defeat, Chisnall was the remaining seed in the bottom half but he lost 3-1 to Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Chisnall won the first set, before Van den Bergh levelled the match up and won the deciding leg of the third after eight perfect darts as he hit back-to-back maximums and nailed a 74 checkout.

Van den Bergh held his nerve and will play Joe Cullen in the last eight, after the English player roared back from 2-1 down to defeat Daryl Gurney 3-2 in a nervy contest.

"I felt comfortable most of the game. I thought I gave the first set away, then I thought I pinched the second set," said Cullen.

"I think Daryl struggled getting off [with the double start] and in this format that kills you. I'm just happy to win.

"I didn't doubt myself the whole way through. I've been struggling this year but have been trying to rectify that.

"I showed great resilience and good fight, so bring on the quarters!"

What's happening at the World Grand Prix on Friday?

Friday is quarter-finals day at the World Grand Prix, so just eight players remain in the tournament.

Mike De Decker vs James Wade will open up the night, before fourth seed Rob Cross faces Ryan Joyce.

World No 1 Luke Humphries plays Jonny Clayton, then Dimitri Van den Bergh goes up against Joe Cullen.

The matches are still first to three sets.

Friday's World Grand Prix from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports+ Mike De Decker vs James Wade Rob Cross vs Ryan Joyce Luke Humphries vs Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

