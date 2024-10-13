Mike De Decker wins World Grand Prix: Wayne Mardle says Belgian 'has bottle, composure and he's got the game!'

Wayne Mardle expects big things from Mike De Decker after he claimed the World Grand Prix title, declaring the Belgian "has bottle, composure and he's got the game!"

De Decker produced the performance of his life to claim glory on Sunday night, defeating Luke Humphries 6-4 in sets at Leicester's Mattioli Arena.

The 28-year-old from Mechelen, Belgium had won through to his maiden televised final with a series of superb displays in the double-start tournament and scooped the £120,000 top prize following a thrilling final.

Belgian major winners

Erik Clarys - 1995 World Masters



Dimitri Van den Bergh - 2020 World Matchplay, 2024 UK Open



Andy Baetens - 2023 WDF World Championship



Mike De Decker - 2024 World Grand Prix



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker

Reigning champion Humphries was left reeling as De Decker came from a set down to lead 4-1 with a brilliant and nerveless burst.

The world No 1 hit back with three straight sets to level, but De Decker took set nine before closing out victory in the deciding leg of set 10.

De Decker's success makes him only the second Belgian - alongside Dimitri Van den Bergh - to taste victory in a televised PDC event, and catapults him from 36th to 25th on the PDC Order of Merit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker lifts the World Grand Prix trophy as Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' plays in a spine-tingling celebration

The 200/1 pre-tournament outsider saved a match dart to defeat Damon Heta before thumping Gary Anderson and James Wade and then upsetting compatriot Van den Bergh to reach the final.

Mardle felt the shock win against favourite Anderson changed his mindset.

Mardle told Sky Sports: "The Gary Anderson game proved something to himself because he actually said 'I thought Gary was going to beat me'. He absolutely railroaded him. He was better than Gary and he was better than Luke Humphries in a game that went to 45 legs of darts.

"He's got the bottle, he's got the composure, he's got the game!

Mike De Decker's rise

2017: De Decker loses his Tour Card



2020: De Decker regains his Tour Card



2024: De Decker becomes a major champion



"If you're good enough then experience doesn't matter. He had no experience in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals but he was good enough.

"I'm so pleased for him. It's another new winner and there are players on the tour thinking 'Mike De Decker has won a major. I maybe beat him last week, why can't I win a major? Well, you've got to do it when it counts and this is when it counts.

"Astonishing from someone who came into this as an outsider but someone who has won on tour. There's 28 winners on tour in this event out of 32. They're all world-class. What a great story for darts as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment De Decker won the World Grand Prix after stunning Luke Humphries 6-4

Roll of Honour

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries claimed his maiden Grand Slam of Darts title last year

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title from from November 9-17.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries nailed this 91 finish to defeat Rob Cross 16-8 and win his first Grand Slam of Darts title

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.