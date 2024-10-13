World Grand Prix: Mike De Decker shocks Luke Humphries in epic final to clinch title

Surprise finalist Mike De Decker shocked world No 1 Luke Humphries 6-4 to win his maiden World Grand Prix title at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Belgium had won through to his maiden televised final with a series of superb displays in the double-start tournament, and scooped the £120,000 top prize following a thrilling final.

Humphries had come into the final as the overwhelming favourite to retain his title after a superb 2024, and a breathtaking 5-0 semi-final victory against Ryan Joyce, but was unable to match a composed display from the brilliant Belgian.

The world champion was outplayed for the majority of the night by De Decker, who completed a dream run through the tournament and claimed a momentous first televised title in style.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mike De Decker is the new World Grand Prix champion after stunning Luke Humphries 6-4

Sunday's World Grand Prix final result Mike De Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker lifted the World Grand Prix trophy as Bob Marley's Three Little Birds played out loud...

"I'm so proud," said De Decker. "It feels amazing - I'm over the moon; I've been really happy with my performance all week, but this tops it off.

"Luke has been a phenomenal champion for the last year and he's such a nice person.

"The way Luke has been playing since last year is just brilliant and being the person that beats him this weekend, in a final, picking up this trophy; I'm so happy!

"I was cool in patches. In the beginning I was really nervous, then I calmed down and went 4-1 up. When he came back to 4-4 I started to get nervous again but I did it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Belgian says that he was nervous in patches during the World Grand Prix but he managed to cross the line to become new champion in Leicester

The pair traded the opening two sets, which both went to deciding legs, before De Decker broke clear.

He claimed set three without Humphries getting a leg on the board.

Humphries found himself needing to break to save the fourth set but struggled to get off on a double as De Decker took out a magnificent 154 finish to open up a 3-1 lead as the players went into the interval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker fired in this big 156 checkout in the final...

De Decker then looked nervous when failing to take out eight as Humphries eventually cleared off five to level the fifth set at 2-2. The Belgian, though, recomposed himself for the deciding leg, nailing double 16 after some solid scoring to extend his advantage at 4-1.

Despite appearing on the verge of defeat, Humphries finally sparked into life - taking out first 149 and then a superb 152 to level the sixth set at 2-2 before 'Cool Hand' finished off 50 to reduce the deficit.

Momentum remained with the defending champion in set seven. De Decker missed chances on both doubles 16 and eight before Humphries landed tops to claw back another set at 4-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries kept himself in the World Grand Prix with back-to-back 149 and 152 finishes

In the eighth set, Humphries narrowly missed a 170 'Big Fish' finish, hitting 25 with his final dart, which allowed De Decker to force a deciding leg.

Despite having first bust when needing 67, the world No 1 took it out second time around to level the match.

After Humphries again struggled to get a double to start the fourth leg of the ninth set, De Decker stopped the rot as he finished up 80 to edge back in front at 5-4 as the players headed backstage for another break.

De Decker forged a 2-1 lead in the 10th set and had the darts to claim the title. Humphries, though, was first to a finish at 120 - and landed double 10 to break back and force yet another deciding leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker claimed the fourth set with this sensational 154 finish...

As Humphries' heavy scoring faltered, a precision 180 from De Decker set up 55 - which he took out in two darts, hitting double top for a memorable finish to his first televised final.

De Decker's success makes him only the second Belgian - alongside Dimitri Van den Bergh - to taste victory in a televised PDC event, and catapults him from 36th to 25th on the PDC Order of Merit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries responded to good-natured chants from the Leicester fans after losing the World Grand Prix final

A gracious Humphries said: "I'm obviously gutted to lose - I felt like I really was just on the wires of everything," said Humphries.

"It frustrating but I'm so proud of Mike, he showed so much bottle. I know how it felt like to be in that position a year ago and he looked as cool as anything.

"It wasn't my night and sometimes you have to accept that it isn't - but you've got a great champion and he's got a target on his back now like I've got.

"He's a fantastic guy, a great player. There's a lot more big things to come from him after this."

The Gary Anderson game proved something to himself because he actually said 'I thought Gary was going to beat me'. He absolutely railroaded him. He was better than Gary and he was better than Luke Humphries in a game that went to 45 legs of darts. He's got the bottle, he's got the composure, he's got the game!

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tale of the Tape

Roll of Honour

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries claimed his maiden Grand Slam of Darts title last year

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries nailed this 91 finish to defeat Rob Cross 16-8 and win his first Grand Slam of Darts title

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.