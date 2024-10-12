Luke Humphries says Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen will always be 'above me' as Dan Dawson claims James Wade opinion is wrong

Luke Humphries says Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen will always be "above me" after James Wade heaped praise on the world No 1.

Wade described Humphries as a "special" player, adding only Taylor and "maybe" Van Gerwen have been better world champions.

Earlier in the week at the World Grand Prix, Gary Anderson stated Humphries gets "overlooked" and deserves "a bit more respect".

"Their opinions are really amazing. They fill me with great confidence. They are two legends of the game," said Humphries, who will play Ryan Joyce in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix from 8.30pm on Saturday live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

"Everyone knows I'm really good friends with James and I get on well with Gary. I've not influenced what they have said. I guess they just want a lot more than me.

"I watched James' comments, where he said I could be the second [best player ever] but probably not, Phil and Michael will always be above me. But he has a point.

"It's been a great journey for me but I'm just happy to win titles. I don't look too much into what the media say.

"I don't really care that much. It's just nice from the last few days that two great professionals that I look up to are giving me credit, that makes me feel good inside."

Anderson and Wade's passionate responses about Humphries suggested the reigning world champion does not get enough credit.

Wade stated darts won't see "someone as great as him for a long time" and that people need to "celebrate" it, as he continually pointed out only Taylor and arguably Van Gerwen have been better.

Humphries continued: "If you told me 10 years ago that Gary Anderson and James Wade are saying these incredible things about you, I would have laughed.

"It's really great and nice. I'm just trying my best to build this sport into a good place. There are so many great players. I just want to be a part of it and build this sport into a great spectacle and give the fans what they want. That's all I care about."

Taylor's record-breaking 16 World Championships is something which almost everyone feels will never be beaten, while Van Gerwen was almost unbeatable for a period and won three world titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019, but has won 47 major titles.

Humphries has won eight majors, with only Wade (10), Van Gerwen (47) and Taylor (92) having more.

"I will never ever achieve what they [Taylor and Van Gerwen] achieved. If I do in 20 years, I would be incredibly shocked. The level Phil was at, the level Michael was at from 2012 to 2018, I don't think that will be matched," said Humphries.

"It's so hard nowadays. Michael won nearly everything for six years. I'm just happy to achieve as much as I can before all these youngsters who are 11 or 12 years old, hitting 100 averages, they will be here in five or six years."

Humphries calls for people to embrace darts

Humphries is on course to defend his World Grand Prix title after he had a nervy win over Jonny Clayton on Friday night in Leicester.

The 29-year-old's remarkable 12 months started with winning the 'double in, double out' tournament last year, before he went on to win the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals, World Championships, World Cup and World Matchplay.

Asked if his achievements have been respected, he said: "I do. I do by the players for sure. If you have the likes of them two saying those things about me then of course, those players respect you. They know how hard it is to achieve what I've achieved. They just want to give me a bit of respect.

"The media just need to embrace the sport, not just me or Luke [Littler] or Michael [Van Gerwen]. The sport is in such a great place and I'm pushing the boundaries for everyone, making everyone work harder, try harder and work harder.

"If I do that then it makes everyone want to be better and if everyone is better, the sport is in a fantastic place."

Durrant: We all love 'fantastic champion' Humphries

Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant on James Wade and Gary Anderson's comments:

"I've listened to both Gary, who I respect, and James Wade, who I respect, both the interviews, I'm scratching my head a little bit.

"I'm not sure what more we can do. I may be out of order if I'm going to quote the name Luke Littler and say darts is all about him right now, that's what I'm sort of guessing from there [is the issue].

"But we've got this superstar young lad who has transcended the game, and is going to get the headlines on the front and back page.

"I'm not sure what more the media and PDC can do about this fantastic world champion [Humphries] who speaks so eloquently, and is so good for the sport.

"I even get the sense Luke Humphries quite likes the fact he's not being dragged from pillar to post to do everything. He can just quietly but effectively get on with his job.

"So I'm not really sure where that's come from. I've been asked questions before where I've played a game and won on stage, and then got a mic in your face, and sometimes you do wake up the next morning and think: 'What on earth was I going on about?'

"I'm not sure what the massive story is. We all love Luke Humphries, that's for sure."

Sky Sports Darts' Dan Dawson:

"Like various people have said over the last few days, few months, and indeed, full on year, Luke Humphries is the best darts player on the planet.

"He's backed it up by winning all of these titles. This last year is akin to the things Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen were doing in their pomp.

"That's it. That's all it is. There's nothing more to be said. It's mad to think that he's not getting the respect he deserves."

Dawson: Wade's opinion on ranking Humphries is 'just wrong'

Sky Sport Darts' Glen Durrant on whether Humphries is the second or third best world champion:

"I would just say the longevity side of things right now. He's put together a couple of months which is very much like what Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor have done previously.

"But when Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Michael Smith became world champions, they all did great things after winning the world championship.

"Just give him [Humphries] a little bit of time. Don't put that target too much on him right now, let's just enjoy him and what he's all about."

Sky Sports Darts' Dan Dawson:

"Van Gerwen and Taylor are clear of him. That's just so obvious. James Wade suggesting those two aren't the top two is just wrong.

"Everyone is allowed an opinion, and you're entitled to your opinion, but you're wrong if you don't think those two are top, because it's utterly, utterly mad to think otherwise.

"But, what Luke [Humphries] has done in the last 12 months is up there with their sort of stuff.

"They did it for years and years. Taylor did it for decades, Van Gerwen did it for half a decade to a decade, that's the difference. It's longevity.

"We might be in the Luke Humphries era right now. We don't know how long this era goes on for, but he is the best in the world - we'll say it again, and we've been saying it all the time, as have loads of people.

"He has done some amazing things and continues to do amazing things. He also doesn't care if people say he's the best in the world."

