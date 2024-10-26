Machineseeker European Championship: Gary Anderson demolishes Michael van Gerwen to reach quarter-finals

Gary Anderson put on a stellar show to demolish four-time European champion Michael van Gerwen and reach the quarter-finals in Dortmund on Saturday.

Anderson averaged 96.91, including five 180s, and a fine 40 per cent checkout success to crush Van Gerwen 10-4 in the El Clásico of darts.

Four legs on the spin helped 'The Flying Scotsman' seize early control with a 100.7 average and 57 per cent on the doubles before a magnificent 122 checkout in leg 10 saw Anderson break throw again to extend his lead to 7-3.

The 2015 runner-up returned to win three of the remaining four legs to complete a memorable win over the Dutchman.

"It wasn't really Michael up there," admitted Anderson. "Michael has achieved everything in darts. He's been absolutely mustard for the last decade, so it's still a privilege to play against him.

"I just did enough to win tonight. My TV game is still a mile away from my performances on the ProTour, but we're still going."

World No 1 Luke Humphries was in no mood to hang around, either, hammering 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton 10-3.

Humphries will face Jermaine Wattimena, who battled back from 5-1 behind to knock out 2018 winner James Wade in a deciding leg thriller, in which the Dutchman landed a spectacular 124 on the bullseye to win the match.

Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko bossed Luke Littler's conqueror Andrew Gilding 10-3 in the final match of the night at the Westfalenhalle.

The home favourite punished the former UK Open champion with finishes of 158 and 142 in an outstanding display.

Image: Ritchie Edhouse upset Michael Smith to continue his dream run

Earlier in the day, Ritchie 'Madhouse' Edhouse continued his breakthrough run in Dortmund with a sensational 10-9 success against Michael Smith, overturning a 4-1 deficit to stun the world No 2.

Edhouse averaged 109.46 in his first round demolition of Gian van Veen on Thursday, and he backed this up with a terrific comeback against Smith, sealing the deal with back-to-back 13-darters.

"I'm on cloud nine at the moment," reflected Edhouse, who kickstarted his comeback with a 152 checkout in leg six.

"I've got a bit of grit in my game now. I might have rolled over previously, but now I have the belief, and my confidence went up throughout the game."

Danny Noppert was superb in celebrating a 10-6 victory over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, averaging over a ton, landing eight 180s and converting a trio of ton-plus checkouts.

The Dutchman took out 124, 116 and 117 to secure a place in his fourth consecutive European Championship quarter-final, ending De Decker's six-match winning run on the big stage in the process.

Elsewhere, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Luke Woodhouse will collide in Sunday's opening quarter-final, after overcoming Daryl Gurney and Ryan Searle in their respective second round ties.

Van Duijvenbode defeated Gurney 10-5 to reach a third European Championship quarter-final in four appearances, defying seven 180s from the Northern Irishman to prevail with a 95 average.

Woodhouse, meanwhile, progressed to his second televised quarter-final with a 10-8 victory over Searle, wrapping up proceedings with a superb 12-darter to continue his impressive debut campaign.

2024 Machineseeker European Championship

Saturday October 26

Afternoon Session

Second Round x4

Luke Woodhouse 10-8 Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Ritchie Edhouse 10-9 Michael Smith

Danny Noppert 10-6 Mike De Decker

Evening Session

Second Round x4

Gary Anderson 10-4 Michael van Gerwen

Jermaine Wattimena 10-9 James Wade

Luke Humphries 10-3 Jonny Clayton

Ricardo Pietreczko 10-3 Andrew Gilding

Sunday October 27

Afternoon Session (11.45am GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Woodhouse

Ritchie Edhouse v Gary Anderson

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

Ricardo Pietreczko v Danny Noppert

Best of 19 legs

Evening Session (6pm GMT)

Semi-Finals

Van Duijvenbode/Woodhouse v Edhouse/Anderson

Humphries/Wattimena v Pietreczko/Noppert

Best of 21 legs

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries claimed his maiden Grand Slam of Darts title last year

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title with Luke Littler and Beau Greaves also in action.

Attention then moves to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

