Luke Littler: Michael Bridge and Polly James discuss whether teenager has surpassed expectations after winning the Grand Slam of Darts

Has Luke Littler surpassed expectations after winning the Grand Slam of Darts? Michael Bridge and Polly James examine the teenager's 2024 on the latest edition of Love The Darts podcast.

The teenager again showcased his prestigious talent by coasting to the 10th title of his debut year on the PDC Tour at the Grand Slam of Darts.

After an epic 16-15 semi-final win over Gary Anderson on Sunday afternoon, he returned to the stage in the evening to destroy Martin Lukeman 16-3 in the final.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Littler is now favourite for the forthcoming World Championship, one year on from his breakthrough tournament at Alexandra Palace.

"What an incredible year for him and his contribution to darts and make no apology for the praise we're about to give him because of what he is continuing to do to this sport," said Bridgey.

"There's great things going on right now in darts. And one of them is how open it is. You can't really predict it anymore because of how good players you don't expect to be.

"I remember when we were in Sky Sports News, the Premier League was being announced. I asked PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter: how hard a decision was it to put Luke in the Premier League event? Easy! But people disagreed then, didn't they?

"And then days later, he hits a nine-darter in the Bahrain Masters, he wins the Premier League, World Series final winner, Austrian-Belgian Euro Tour winner, he's won Pro Tours. So it's been an unbelievable 11 to 12 months just watching him.

"It beggars belief what he's achieved and what he could go on to achieve. What he did on those last few days in Wolverhampton were absolutely mind-blowing. And what he's doing, what he's continuing to do to this sport is something very, very special. It's a real privilege to be part of."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler won 15 legs in a row to claim the Grand Slam Of Darts title in Wolverhampton

Polly admitted 17-year-old Littler threatened to take over the world of darts and now he is. "I just thought we're seeing the full package here.

"When we look back at the beginning of the year, when he was in the final against Luke Humphries at the Worlds, it's very rare that you big someone up so much and then they deliver. And then that.

"That's why when people are like, are we shocked to see him in the top five? Not really, because there was such a huge buzz about him and he's delivered. And we all got very excited about him. We all thought he was going to take over the world. And he is."

Which darts players still carry a fear factor?

The panel also debated which players are still to be feared with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gary Anderson and Michael Smith all in the mix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The panel debate which players are still to be feared when playing against them

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries will aim to defend the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Live darts returns to Sky Sports at the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.