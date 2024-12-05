Luke Humphries: Twelve-year-old Jayden Walker could be a 'star' after impressing in exhibition, says world champion

Luke Humphries says darts prodigy Jayden Walker could follow in Luke Littler's footsteps after the 12-year-old produced a stunning performance at an exhibition event.

Walker, from Christchurch in Dorset, showed his potential with victory against world No 1 Humphries in an exhibition match, seeing off an opponent 17 years his senior with an average of over 102 in a 2-1 win.

He then stole the limelight at an 'influencer' event by nailing a 145 checkout, hitting treble 20, treble 15 and double 20 to leave fans in disbelief, before also hitting a 180 on his way to success.

Walker hit this incredible finish during the Red Dragon Modus Super Series Influencer Darts Champions Showdown pairs competition!

"That was the first time I've ever met him but I'm pretty sure that's the best 12-year-old [player] I've ever seen in my life," said Humphries.

"The things he was doing on the practice board was quite impressive and when he went up on the stage during his first walk-on, you could see he was a bit nervous, but he still whacked in a 102 average. If he can do that under pressure, I can't image what he's going to be like in five or six years.

"You've got a new star on your hands now, but it's important the media don't push him too much because he's still very young and he needs to be nurtured.

"For a 12-year-old to be doing that, it just shows this new generation coming through is going to be [special].

"When he's 18, he could possibly be one of the best players in the world, but like I said, it's important that I try and win as much as I can over the next five years before everyone overtakes me."

Walker aims to follow in Luke Littler's footsteps with the Premier League, World Series and Grand Slam of Darts champion posting on Instagram: "This kid is gonna be special."

He made his professional debut when he was just 11 against 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist, Scott Williams, for Dorset County in April of this year.

Walker comes from a darts family, with both his mum, Jamie Lee, and gran, Wendy, county-level players.

