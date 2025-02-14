Premier League Darts: Luke Littler criticises crowd whistling after beating Luke Humphries in Glasgow final

Luke Littler was left disappointed by the behaviour of the Glasgow crowd after edging out world No 1 Luke Humphries to win night two of the betMGM Premier League.

The reigning world champion beat Humphries 6-5 at the OVO Hydro, winning the last two legs to secure the night victory and jump to second in the season-long standings.

Littler's success was overshadowed by crowd whistling, initially aimed at Humphries after also affecting Gerwyn Price earlier in the evening, leading to match referee Kirk Bevins having to intervene over the microphone mid-match.

"Yeah, obviously, there was a few in particular that were doing it [whistling] when Luke [Humphries] was throwing," Littler said after his victory.

"Kirk [Bevins, match referee] told them to be quiet and it got even worse, and then I missed doubles and Luke breaks at 5-4.

"I'm just like, 'Kirk, you've made it worse for me there, I'm 5-4 down.' But I broke back and held my throw very strongly again.

"If it's the same (outcome) as what it was when Kirk said it, then obviously just leave it. Obviously, they've got to step in at some point and say something. But yeah, that was pretty bad, but I got the win."

PDC does not condone 'inappropriate' crowd behaviour

The PDC put out a statement on Friday to say it is working with the Premier League Darts venues to maintain a "positive atmosphere".

"Following Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing," the statement read.

"Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide.

"As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.

"The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.

"The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match."

How 'The Nuke' battled back to claim Glasgow win

Littler came back from the brink of a quarter-final exit to win the second night of the competition. The youngster found himself 5-1 down to Rob Cross before roaring back to win 6-5 and then he found top form in the semi-final to dismiss Michael van Gerwen 6-2.

On his rivalry with the Dutchman, who beat him last week in Belfast, Littler said: "It's just the case of we both want to win.

"I think everyone knows that I'm a quick starter, and that's probably second time that I've got a massive lead on Michael.

"And then, obviously Michael got a few legs on the board, but I was just too good for him. Especially losing in the way I did last week, I just wanted to put it right this time. That's what I did. I got more points on the board and then I beat Luke."

Littler took nine weeks last year to get his first night win, before going on to win the tournament outright, with the reigning world champion happy to make his mark early this year.

"During that I was always fourth, fifth, every week and I was picking up the points," Littler added about last year's slow start. "But to pick up maximum points on week two is really good."

What's next?

The Premier League continues with Night Three at the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 20 as Bunting meets Humphries in the evening's opener, while reigning champion Littler takes on 2023 runner-up Price. Watch Night Three of Premier League Darts from the 3Arena, Dublin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

