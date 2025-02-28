UK Open Darts 2025: Luke Humphries beats Beau Greaves as Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen progress in Minehead

Luke Humphries came through a real battle with Beau Greaves to wrap up a tough 10-7 victory and move into the last 32 at the UK Open in Minehead.

Greaves had already created history on her UK Open debut by winning her first three matches on the opening day against Stefan Bellmont, Rhys Griffin and Mickey Mansell to move into the fourth round, and was searching for even more when she took on the 2024 world champion.

The world No 1 women's player got off to a sensational start with checkouts of 126 and 124 helping her into a 3-2 lead at the first break, before Humphries fought back to bring the contest all square at 5-5.

Greaves then managed to move 7-5 in front with a break of throw, but the pivotal moment came in the 15th leg when Humphries found his own break to move 8-7 ahead and leading for the first time.

From there, some superior scoring from 'Cool Hand' helped him over the line, Humphries bringing Greaves back onto the stage for some much-deserved appreciation from the Butlin's crowd.

"I really enjoyed the game. It was great fun and Beau played amazing," Humphries told ITV Sport.

"She is a fantastic player and she really had to bring out the best in me. The ladies' game has grown massively and it is because of her.

"If it had been a Premier League game she would have beaten me. She is probably a top-64 player in the world, but you don't want to put too much pressure on her."

Greaves herself admitted her game dropped off in the final couple of legs but her debut at the UK Open will only be a positive experience for her career.

"I set off well and I knew at the end of the match I dropped off a bit. That is what I am working towards in my game," she said.

"What an experience. Playing someone like Luke will only help my game. I enjoyed just watching him throw.

"It is a learning curve, I am happy, and I have had a good game."

Humphries will now face close friend Ryan Searle in the fifth round.

Luke Littler held off quite the performance from Peter Wright to wrap up a 10-9 victory in a deciding leg to move into the last 32 where he will face Jermaine Wattimena.

Wright, the 2017 UK Open champion, won three legs on the spin with back-to-back 14-darters to move 3-2 in front and then found another spell with three ton-plus finishes in a row, followed by a 12-dart break of throw to take the match all the way.

However, the 18-year-old world champion stood firm against the throw and laid up tops from 170, taking it out first dart to progress.

Michael van Gerwen held off a late fightback from Dirk van Duijvenbode to book his spot in the fifth round against Robert Owen.

Averaging over 107 in the first session, Van Duijvenbode managed to get just in front with a 3-2 advantage but consistently let Van Gerwen off the hook with his doubling, which saw the world No 3 take six legs in a row to move 7-3 up.

Despite battling back to 8-7, Van Duijvenbode left himself too much to do and Van Gerwen managed to grind out the 10-8 win.

Jonny Clayton was in imperious form as he demolished Gary Anderson on the main stage in Minehead to set up a clash with Alan Soutar.

Clayton raced into a 4-1 lead, a break of throw plus a silky 121 checkout giving 'The Ferret' the advantage in a fast-paced encounter.

From there, the Welshman romped into an 8-2 advantage, wrapping up the match on tops for an eventual 10-3 victory.

Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price was shocked by Connor Scutt in a last-leg decider, Chris Dobey beat Stephen Bunting, and reigning champion Dimitri Van den Bergh came away with a 10-6 win over two-time UK Open champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Other results saw Wattimena battle past Ritchie Edhouse, Danny Noppert race past Daryl Gurney, Michael Smith avenge his World Championship loss to Kevin Doets and Dave Chisnall come through a last-leg decider against Ricky Evans.

Fourth-round results:

Jonny Clayton 10-3 Gary Anderson

Luke Littler 10-9 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 10-7 Beau Greaves

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dave Chisnall 10-9 Ricky Evans

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 10-6 Stephen Bunting

Connor Scutt 10-9 Gerwyn Price

Stephen Burton 10-6 Radek Szaganski

Ryan Searle 10-7 Adam Hunt

Martin Schindler 10-7 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Michael Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Danny Noppert 10-2 Daryl Gurney

William O'Connor 10-7 Scott Williams

Alan Soutar 10-7 Matt Campbell

Cameron Menzies 10-4 Mike De Decker

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Joe Cullen

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Martin Lukeman

Dylan Slevin 10-7 Haupai Puha

James Wade 10-3 William Borland

Mensur Suljovic 10-6 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 10-7 Jose de Sousa

Jurjen van der Velde 10-6 Adam Lipscombe

Josh Rock 10-5 Justin Hood

Danny Lauby 10-9 Brendan Dolan

Madars Razma 10-9 Ricardo Pietreczko

Damon Heta 10-2 Kim Huybrechts

Rob Cross 10-4 Thomas Lovely

Jermaine Wattimena 10-6 Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen 10-4 Nick Kenny

Ryan Joyce 10-8 Andrew Gilding

Rob Owen 10-7 George Killington

Fifth-round draw:

Ryan Searle vs Luke Humphries

Dave Chisnall vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Mensur Suljovic vs William O'Connor

Rob Cross vs Danny Noppert

Josh Rock vs Ross Smith

Madars Razma vs Michael Smith

Alan Soutar vs Jonny Clayton

Gian van Veen vs Stephen Burton

Jurjen van der Velde vs Nathan Aspinall

Cameron Menzies vs James Wade

Rob Owen vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Jermaine Wattimena

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler vs Dylan Slevin

Danny Lauby vs Ryan Joyce

Connor Scutt vs Damon Heta

