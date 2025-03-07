Luke Littler claims another Premier League Darts victory and believes he is at consistent best

Luke Littler believes he is playing the best he ever has "on a consistent basis" after wrapping up another Premier League victory on Night Five in Brighton.

On a night where both Luke Humphries and Rob Cross stunned the crowd with sensational nine-dart finishes, the reigning world champion came through with victories over Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey, then wrapped up a comprehensive 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall in the final to move just two points behind Humphries at the top of the table.

The Brighton victory is Littler's second nightly win and third final of the 2025 tournament after beating Humphries on Night Two in Glasgow then losing to the world No 1 in Exeter.

​​​​​Littler had entered the fifth night of dart's biggest roadshow as the newly crowned UK Open Champion following his demolition of James Wade in Minehead, picking his fifth TV trophy in just 10 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Luke Humphries hit a nine-darter against Rob Cross during his quarter-final tie in Brighton on Night 5 of the Premier League

On top of his World Championship win and UK Open win, Littler had also won the Grand Slam, Premier League and World Series Finals in 2024.

With Littler riding high in every aspect of the professional circuit, it is no wonder the 18-year-old feels his darts can give him real confidence as he now turns his focus to to the Euro Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rob Cross hit the second nine-darter of the night during his semi-final against Aspinall

"Luke [Humphries] was clear but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game," he said.

"Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy.

"My main goal is obviously the top four and make it to the O2 which is where the proper title defence takes place. My eyes are now on the Euro Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Littler against Aspinall in the final

"I've always been confident in my own ability but the way my darts are going in at the minute, it's probably the best I've ever played on a consistent basis."

Littler will open his defence of the Lecot Belgian Darts Open against Ryan Searle or Darryl Pilgrim, following confirmation of the draw and schedule for the opening PDC European Tour event of 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Littler against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals

Littler landed a memorable nine-dart finish on his way to glory in Wieze 12 months ago, denying Rob Cross in a captivating decider to triumph on his European Tour debut.

The Warrington star will return to headline this year's European Tour curtain-raiser at the Oktoberhallen, as a star-studded 48-player field compete for the £30,000 top prize from March 7-9.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday March 13 as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler clash in a titanic quarter-final. Watch Night Six of Premier League Darts, in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW