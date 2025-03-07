Luke Littler says Nathan Aspinall had pint 'thrown at him' before Premier League Darts final in Brighton
Luke Littler has said that Nathan Aspinall had a pint thrown at him on stage shortly before Thursday's Premier League Night Five final in Brighton; watch Premier League Darts every Thursday night live on Sky Sports until the final in London on May 29
Friday 7 March 2025 12:50, UK
Luke Littler says Nathan Aspinall had a pint thrown at him before his Premier League Night Five defeat to the teenager in Brighton.
Littler beat Aspinall 6-3 to win the final on the South Coast, where there were two nine-dart finishes.
Littler - who added the UK Open title to his growing collection last weekend - had too much for the Stockport thrower, closing out his second nightly win. However, the final was marred as Aspinall had made his third entrance of the night to The Killers hit Mr Brightside.
He was seen in a lengthy conversation with referee Huw Ware before Littler's entrance, seemingly suggesting that something had been thrown in his direction before wiping the area around his table with his foot.
Speaking to the media after his win, 18-year-old Littler spoke about the incident, saying: "I think there was a pint thrown," Littler replied, before adding: "At Nathan, as soon as he came on the stage. Crazy."
When asked about the behaviour of the fans, Littler said: "I think we all know some have been good, some have been a bit bad. But that is the darts fans for you, they are either good or they are either bad."
The latest incident comes just weeks after the Professional Darts Corporation condemned whistling and booing towards players during the Glasgow leg.
It said in a statement: "The PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing.
"As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.
"The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.
Sky Sports has contacted the PDC about the latest incident in Brighton.
Littler, who saw off Michael van Gerwen 6-2 in the semi-finals, had taken a 3-1 lead in the final, but Aspinall fought back with a break of his own to level at 3-3.
The seventh leg proved the turning point when Littler grabbed another crucial break and then did again to secure another overall nightly win.
Where does the Premier League head next?
