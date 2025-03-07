Belgian Darts Open: Ryan Searle sets up Luke Littler showdown as Mike De Decker books meeting with Luke Humphries
Luke Littler starts his Belgian title defence against Ryan Searle after 'Heavy Metal' defeated Darryl Pilgrim 6-2; Mike De Decker survived two match darts to beat Thomas Lovely 6-5 and will face Luke Humphries; Watch Premier League Darts every Thursday live on Sky Sports
Saturday 8 March 2025 00:01, UK
Ryan Searle set up a showdown with world champion Luke Littler and Mike De Decker booked a reunion with world No 1 Luke Humphries during day one of the Lecot Belgian Darts Open.
Searle opened his challenge with a resounding 6-2 win against Darryl Pilgrim, booking a second-round meeting with defending champion Littler - who won on debut last year - on Saturday evening.
Home favourite De Decker overcame a major scare against Thomas Lovely at the Oktoberhallen, where he survived two match darts when 5-4 down before coming through a final-leg decider.
The 29-year-old will now go head-to-head on the big stage with Humphries for the first time since De Decker beat him to claim a TV title in October's BoyleSports World Grand Prix.
"This crowd have been amazing for the last four years, and I'm so happy I could get through for them tonight," reflected De Decker. "I just wanted to play well.
"I was playing really well backstage, but I'm still trying to find confidence with my set-up. Tomorrow I might ask Luke if we can play double-in double-out, because then I know I can win!"
Daryl Gurney was Friday's stand-out performer, averaging 106 and landing a brace of ton-plus finishes to dispatch Thibault Tricole 6-1 and secure a second-round clash against Danny Noppert.
Dutch duo Dirk van Duijvenbode and Gian van Veen also celebrated comeback victories, overturning 4-1 deficits against Darius Labanauskas and James Hurrell respectively.
Michael Smith was among the other high-profile first-round winners, converting a sensational 125 finish on the bull en route to a 6-5 success against a tenacious Ryan Joyce, while Raymond van Barneveld progressed and will face UK Open runner-up James Wade on Saturday.
European Champion Ritchie Edhouse ran out a 6-4 winner against Owen Bates in a high-quality affair and will now play a resurgent Nathan Aspinall for a place in the last 16, with the second round played across two sessions on Saturday.
Friday's results
Afternoon session: Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Cedric Waegemans, Matt Campbell 6-5 Cameron Menzies, Gian van Veen 6-4 James Hurrell, Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Owen Bates, Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Matthew Dennant, Wessel Nijman 6-5 Francois Schweyen Daryl Gurney 6-1 Thibault Tricole Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Darius Labanauskas
Evening session: Ross Smith 6-5 Sybren Gijbels, Ryan Searle 6-2 Darryl Pilgrim, Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Patrick De Backer, Boris Krcmar 6-3 Josh Rock, Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce, Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Cam Crabtree, Mike De Decker 6-5 Thomas Lovely, Martin Schindler 6-3 Jim Long
Saturday's schedule and second-round draw
Afternoon Session (12pm)
Danny Noppert vs Daryl Gurney
Gary Anderson vs Luke Woodhouse
Dave Chisnall vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Jonny Clayton vs Wessel Nijman
Rob Cross vs Ross Smith
Damon Heta vs Michael Smith
Stephen Bunting vs Jermaine Wattimena
Nathan Aspinall vs Ritchie Edhouse
Evening Session (6pm)
James Wade vs Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright vs Matt Campbell
Gerwyn Price vs Gian van Veen
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Schindler/Long
Luke Humphries vs Mike De Decker
Luke Littler vs Ryan Searle
Michael van Gerwen vs Boris Krcmar
Chris Dobey vs Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday March 9
Afternoon Session (12pm)
Third Round
Evening Session (6pm)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
