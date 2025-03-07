Belgian Darts Open: Ryan Searle sets up Luke Littler showdown as Mike De Decker books meeting with Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle set up a showdown with world champion Luke Littler and Mike De Decker booked a reunion with world No 1 Luke Humphries during day one of the Lecot Belgian Darts Open.

Searle opened his challenge with a resounding 6-2 win against Darryl Pilgrim, booking a second-round meeting with defending champion Littler - who won on debut last year - on Saturday evening.

Home favourite De Decker overcame a major scare against Thomas Lovely at the Oktoberhallen, where he survived two match darts when 5-4 down before coming through a final-leg decider.

The 29-year-old will now go head-to-head on the big stage with Humphries for the first time since De Decker beat him to claim a TV title in October's BoyleSports World Grand Prix.

"This crowd have been amazing for the last four years, and I'm so happy I could get through for them tonight," reflected De Decker. "I just wanted to play well.

"I was playing really well backstage, but I'm still trying to find confidence with my set-up. Tomorrow I might ask Luke if we can play double-in double-out, because then I know I can win!"

Daryl Gurney was Friday's stand-out performer, averaging 106 and landing a brace of ton-plus finishes to dispatch Thibault Tricole 6-1 and secure a second-round clash against Danny Noppert.

Dutch duo Dirk van Duijvenbode and Gian van Veen also celebrated comeback victories, overturning 4-1 deficits against Darius Labanauskas and James Hurrell respectively.

Michael Smith was among the other high-profile first-round winners, converting a sensational 125 finish on the bull en route to a 6-5 success against a tenacious Ryan Joyce, while Raymond van Barneveld progressed and will face UK Open runner-up James Wade on Saturday.

European Champion Ritchie Edhouse ran out a 6-4 winner against Owen Bates in a high-quality affair and will now play a resurgent Nathan Aspinall for a place in the last 16, with the second round played across two sessions on Saturday.

Friday's results Afternoon session: Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Cedric Waegemans, Matt Campbell 6-5 Cameron Menzies, Gian van Veen 6-4 James Hurrell, Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Owen Bates, Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Matthew Dennant, Wessel Nijman 6-5 Francois Schweyen Daryl Gurney 6-1 Thibault Tricole Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Darius Labanauskas Evening session: Ross Smith 6-5 Sybren Gijbels, Ryan Searle 6-2 Darryl Pilgrim, Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Patrick De Backer, Boris Krcmar 6-3 Josh Rock, Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce, Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Cam Crabtree, Mike De Decker 6-5 Thomas Lovely, Martin Schindler 6-3 Jim Long

Saturday's schedule and second-round draw

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Danny Noppert vs Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson vs Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton vs Wessel Nijman

Rob Cross vs Ross Smith

Damon Heta vs Michael Smith

Stephen Bunting vs Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall vs Ritchie Edhouse

Evening Session (6pm)

James Wade vs Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright vs Matt Campbell

Gerwyn Price vs Gian van Veen

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Schindler/Long

Luke Humphries vs Mike De Decker

Luke Littler vs Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen vs Boris Krcmar

Chris Dobey vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Sunday March 9

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Third Round

Evening Session (6pm)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

