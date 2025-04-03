Premier League Darts: Stephen Bunting feared 'zero points' finish before securing stunning Night Nine win in Berlin

Stephen Bunting feared becoming the first player to finish a Premier League Darts season with zero points before securing a first nightly win in Berlin to get his season off the mark.

Bunting, who was winless for eight weeks, hit a nine-darter in practice and then defeated Nathan Aspinall, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price in a last-leg decider in the final as he finally broke his duck.

Premier League Darts - Night Nine results Quarter-finals Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Stephen Bunting Luke Humphries 6-3 Rob Cross Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Littler Gerwyn Price walkover Michael van Gerwen Semi-finals Stephen Bunting 6-2 Luke Humphries Chris Dobey 2-6 Gerwyn Price Final Stephen Bunting 6-5 Gerwyn Price

"To be honest, after the first win, I was just so relieved to get off zero points," Bunting told Sky Sports. "I have put a lot of work in behind the scenes. I have tried 110 per cent every week, without fail.

"This is such a special moment. There have been times during the Premier League where I've thought: 'Could I finish on zero points?'

"To get off the mark tonight and win a night, it's such a special feeling."

Bunting's five-point haul courtesy of his Berlin triumph means that a late run to the finals at the O2 in London on May 29 isn't completely off the cards, with the world No 5 now only eight points off the top four.

"Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves," Bunting replied when quizzed on his play-off hopes.

"I think I played my best darts tonight when I've sort of been relaxed and thought the league is gone.

"There's obviously still a chance I can make the top four, but I'm not going to put too much pressure on myself."

Webster: Bunting will feel a million dollars

Sky Sports' Mark Webster also labelled it a "tall order" for Bunting to streak into the play-offs in the second half of the season, but was thrilled to see him at least get off the mark.

"There is still time in the season left, though he was very diplomatic with his answer about the chase to the playoffs - it's a tough slog," Webster said.

"He has to just keep building, get some more points, as there's a huge season ahead and still a lot of Premier League Darts to play.

"If he wins again next week, these things can roll on. And there's Liverpool around the corner - we know how much that night will mean to him.

"It's still a tall order for him and he's being realistic, but he played well tonight and he'll feel so much more relaxed next week in Manchester."

Webster added: "I was just delighted to see him get a win tonight. You don't like seeing a player turn up and get beat week in, week out. He was saying all of the right things, but he will have been doubting himself.

"To then not only get points tonight, but win the night, he will be feeling a million dollars."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

