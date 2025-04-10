Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen to return from freak 'neck injury' on Night 10 in Manchester

Michael van Gerwen will make his Premier League Darts return in Manchester tonight a week on from his freak injury withdrawal in Berlin.

The three-time world champion kicks off the action against Chris Dobey on Night 10 - live on Sky Sports - tasked with getting his Premier League campaign back on track.

Van Gerwen's play-off hopes were dented after he pulled out of Night Nine in the German capital with a reported neck injury - minutes before his quarter-final against Gerwyn Price.

Image: Premier League Darts standings

Former PDC player Vincent van der Voort revealed Van Gerwen "could barely move his neck" after injuring himself "trying on some shirts for sponsors".

Van Gerwen was subsequently ruled out of the International Darts Open in Riesa but returned to the oche at the Players Championship 11 and 12 tournaments in Leicester, where he suffered successive first-round exits.

The Dutchman resumes his Premier League campaign sat fourth in the table, a point ahead of Rob Cross in the race for a top-four finish and qualification for the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on May 29.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle examines Luke Littler's TV-ranked tournament stats and how they compare to Michael van Gerwen's numbers back in 2017.

Premier League leader Luke Littler faces Gerwyn Price in the stand-out quarter-final tie on his Manchester homecoming.

Warrington-born Littler has not beaten Price in the 2025 Premier League, with the Welshman winning his last six meeting against the world champion.

Price arrives in Manchester in red-hot form after claiming victory in the final of Players Championship 12, after Littler had bowed out at the last-16 stage.

"I know he's obviously got the record and he knows how to beat me but hopefully I can try and get that win over him," Littler said of Price.

"I wouldn't say I'm motivated to obviously beat him, obviously I want to try and beat him, but I won't go on stage saying to myself 'you need to win this, you need to win this.

"I'll just go up on stage with the same mindset of winning that first game and getting two points on the board."

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester tonight as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW