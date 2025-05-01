Luke Littler withdraws from European Darts Grand Prix after vowing to not return to Germany until October

Luke Littler has officially withdrawn from the weekend's Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix, which will take place in Sindelfingen, Germany from May 2-4.

Littler's withdrawal does not come as a shock due to the reception that the reigning world champion has received from German crowds in recent weeks.

On the Premier League night in Berlin, Littler was greeted with hostility and then at the German Darts Grand Prix, which took place in Munich, he was once again booed.

This saw Littler take to social media, stating: 'Shouldn't have been in Munich but had to play anyway.

"Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."

If Littler stays true to his word, this would mean he would miss the World Cup of Darts which takes place in Germany in June, an event in which Littler is expected to partner world No 1 Luke Humphries.

The withdrawal from European Tour Event 6 also means that he is the only one of the world's top 20 players to not be taking part.

Gary Anderson will begin his defence against either Gian van Veen or Nathan Rafferty, with the draw and schedule for this weekend's event confirmed.

Friday's first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions before the 16 PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers will enter the tournament in Saturday's second round.

Former champions Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Peter Wright will also take centre stage in Sindelfingen, as they kick off their title challenges on Saturday.

Humphries faces either Ritchie Edhouse or Connor Scutt on his return to European Tour action, with Dutch superstar Van Gerwen up against Willie O'Connor or Dirk Van Duijvenbode.

Cross, having won the event in 2023, meets Mike De Decker or Max Hopp in his opener, as 2017 champion Wright faces a second-round showdown against Ryan Joyce or German newcomer Leon Weber.

Fourth seed Jonny Clayton will play Gilding or Clemens for a place in the last 16, with his Welsh World Cup partner Gerwyn Price drawn against either Van Barneveld or Ratajski in round two.

Fifth seed Stephen Bunting awaits the winner of the clash between Cameron Menzies and Michael Unterbuchner, as Ryan Searle and Niels Zonneveld collide for the right to take on Nathan Aspinall.

Josh Rock could potentially meet Schindler in a repeat of last weekend's Austrian Darts Open semi-final, while Ross Smith, the runner-up in Graz, could meet Dave Chisnall if he overcomes Paul Krohne in round one.

Following Saturday's second round, the third round will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.

Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

Players seeded based on PDC Order of Merit position

(6) Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman/Benjamin Pratnemer

(11) Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld/Krzysztof Ratajski

(3) Rob Cross v Mike De Decker/Max Hopp

(14) Gary Anderson v Gian van Veen/Nathan Rafferty

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle/Niels Zonneveld

(10) James Wade v Joe Cullen/Marcel Erba

(2) Michael van Gerwen v William O'Connor/Dirk van Duijvenbode

(15) Josh Rock v Martin Schindler/Callan Rydz

(5) Stephen Bunting v Cameron Menzies/Michael Unterbuchner

(12) Peter Wright v Ryan Joyce/Leon Weber

(4) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding/Gabriel Clemens

(13) Danny Noppert v Wessel Nijman/Bradley Brooks

(8) Chris Dobey v Luke Woodhouse/Johan Engstrom

(9) Dave Chisnall v Ross Smith/Paul Krohne

(1) Luke Humphries v Ritchie Edhouse/Connor Scutt

(16) Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/Daniel Klose

Schedule of Play

Friday May 2

First Round

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Martin Lukeman v Benjamin Pratnemer

Cameron Menzies v Michael Unterbuchner

Wessel Nijman v Bradley Brooks

Gian van Veen v Nathan Rafferty

Ritchie Edhouse v Connor Scutt

Luke Woodhouse v Johan Engstrom

Ryan Joyce v Leon Weber

Jermaine Wattimena v Daniel Klose

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Ryan Searle v Niels Zonneveld

Joe Cullen v Marcel Erba

Mike De Decker v Max Hopp

Raymond van Barneveld v Krzysztof Ratajski

Andrew Gilding v Gabriel Clemens

Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz

Ross Smith v Paul Krohne

William O'Connor v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Saturday May 3

Second Round

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Danny Noppert v Nijman/Brooks

Damon Heta v Lukeman/Pratnemer

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Klose

Gary Anderson v Van Veen/Rafferty

Chris Dobey v Woodhouse/Engstrom

Nathan Aspinall v Searle/Zonneveld

Rob Cross v De Decker/Hopp

Dave Chisnall v R Smith/Krohne

Evening Session (6pm BST)

James Wade v Cullen/Erba

Jonny Clayton v Gilding/Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Van Barneveld/Ratajski

Peter Wright v Joyce/Weber

Michael van Gerwen v O'Connor/Van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries v Edhouse/Scutt

Josh Rock v Schindler/Rydz

Stephen Bunting v Menzies/Unterbuchner

Sunday May 4

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

