Luke Littler withdraws from European Darts Grand Prix, but will play at World Cup of Darts in Germany
Luke Littler took to social media following German Darts Grand Prix to state he would not return to Germany until October. Stuart Pyke now reporting Littler will still play at next month's World Cup of Darts; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday
Thursday 1 May 2025 17:21, UK
Luke Littler has officially withdrawn from the weekend's Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix in Germany, but will play at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt in June.
Littler's withdrawal does not come as a shock due to the reception that the reigning world champion has received from German crowds in recent weeks.
On the Premier League night in Berlin, Littler was greeted with hostility and then at the German Darts Grand Prix, which took place in Munich, he was once again booed.
Sky Sports Darts' Stuart Pyke tweeted on Thursday that Littler will still play at the World Cup, though, alongside Luke Humphries. He posted on X: "Big story from the 'arrers... Luke Littler definitely playing the World Cup of Darts for England with Luke Humphries in Frankfurt next month." The World Cup runs from June 12-15.
After being booed in Munich, Littler took to social media, stating: 'Shouldn't have been in Munich but had to play anyway.
"Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."
The withdrawal from European Tour Event 6 also means that he is the only one of the world's top 20 players to not be taking part.
Gary Anderson will begin his defence against either Gian van Veen or Nathan Rafferty, with the draw and schedule for this weekend's event confirmed.
Friday's first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions before the 16 PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers will enter the tournament in Saturday's second round.
Former champions Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Peter Wright will also take centre stage in Sindelfingen, as they kick off their title challenges on Saturday.
Humphries faces either Ritchie Edhouse or Connor Scutt on his return to European Tour action, with Dutch superstar Van Gerwen up against Willie O'Connor or Dirk Van Duijvenbode.
Cross, having won the event in 2023, meets Mike De Decker or Max Hopp in his opener, as 2017 champion Wright faces a second-round showdown against Ryan Joyce or German newcomer Leon Weber.
Fourth seed Jonny Clayton will play Gilding or Clemens for a place in the last 16, with his Welsh World Cup partner Gerwyn Price drawn against either Van Barneveld or Ratajski in round two.
Fifth seed Stephen Bunting awaits the winner of the clash between Cameron Menzies and Michael Unterbuchner, as Ryan Searle and Niels Zonneveld collide for the right to take on Nathan Aspinall.
Josh Rock could potentially meet Schindler in a repeat of last weekend's Austrian Darts Open semi-final, while Ross Smith, the runner-up in Graz, could meet Dave Chisnall if he overcomes Paul Krohne in round one.
Following Saturday's second round, the third round will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.
Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
Players seeded based on PDC Order of Merit position
(6) Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman/Benjamin Pratnemer
(11) Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld/Krzysztof Ratajski
(3) Rob Cross v Mike De Decker/Max Hopp
(14) Gary Anderson v Gian van Veen/Nathan Rafferty
(7) Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle/Niels Zonneveld
(10) James Wade v Joe Cullen/Marcel Erba
(2) Michael van Gerwen v William O'Connor/Dirk van Duijvenbode
(15) Josh Rock v Martin Schindler/Callan Rydz
(5) Stephen Bunting v Cameron Menzies/Michael Unterbuchner
(12) Peter Wright v Ryan Joyce/Leon Weber
(4) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding/Gabriel Clemens
(13) Danny Noppert v Wessel Nijman/Bradley Brooks
(8) Chris Dobey v Luke Woodhouse/Johan Engstrom
(9) Dave Chisnall v Ross Smith/Paul Krohne
(1) Luke Humphries v Ritchie Edhouse/Connor Scutt
(16) Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/Daniel Klose
Schedule of Play
Friday May 2
First Round
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Martin Lukeman v Benjamin Pratnemer
Cameron Menzies v Michael Unterbuchner
Wessel Nijman v Bradley Brooks
Gian van Veen v Nathan Rafferty
Ritchie Edhouse v Connor Scutt
Luke Woodhouse v Johan Engstrom
Ryan Joyce v Leon Weber
Jermaine Wattimena v Daniel Klose
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Ryan Searle v Niels Zonneveld
Joe Cullen v Marcel Erba
Mike De Decker v Max Hopp
Raymond van Barneveld v Krzysztof Ratajski
Andrew Gilding v Gabriel Clemens
Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz
Ross Smith v Paul Krohne
William O'Connor v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Saturday May 3
Second Round
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Danny Noppert v Nijman/Brooks
Damon Heta v Lukeman/Pratnemer
Michael Smith v Wattimena/Klose
Gary Anderson v Van Veen/Rafferty
Chris Dobey v Woodhouse/Engstrom
Nathan Aspinall v Searle/Zonneveld
Rob Cross v De Decker/Hopp
Dave Chisnall v R Smith/Krohne
Evening Session (6pm BST)
James Wade v Cullen/Erba
Jonny Clayton v Gilding/Clemens
Gerwyn Price v Van Barneveld/Ratajski
Peter Wright v Joyce/Weber
Michael van Gerwen v O'Connor/Van Duijvenbode
Luke Humphries v Edhouse/Scutt
Josh Rock v Schindler/Rydz
Stephen Bunting v Menzies/Unterbuchner
Sunday May 4
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
