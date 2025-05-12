Luke Humphries compares Luke Littler rivalry to Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn fight
Luke Humphries says fans want to see him face Luke Littler every week, describing their rivalry to boxers Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29
Monday 12 May 2025 07:13, UK
"Do I want to see that 20 times? Yeah, I would." Luke Humphries has compared his serial rivalry with Luke Littler to the recent mega fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.
Humphries insists his clashes with 18-year-old reigning Premier League champion Littler at the top of the sport is not becoming "boring".
The former world champion preserved his hopes of securing top spot in the table with a thrilling victory on Night 14 in Leeds, edging Littler 6-5 in a compelling final to triumph at the First Direct Arena.
Humphries recorded successive 6-4 wins over Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting to set up his latest showdown against Littler, before averaging 100.96 to seal his third nightly win of 2025, and first since Exeter on Night Four.
The city has been celebrating the football club's promotion from the Championship this week and the buoyant fans got to watch their adopted arrowsmith book his place in the play-offs at London's O2 later this month.
Humphries, who is from Berkshire but supports Leeds United, was playing Littler for the sixth time in 14 weeks of the weekly tournament, with three wins apiece, as they stand clear of the rest of the field.
But Humphries insists the best two players slugging it out regularly should be a selling point.
"I think it all depends on what you want to see," he said. "Do you want to see the best players in the world playing against each other? Or do you not want to? You want to wait six months for it?
"That's the argument. I think a lot of people say how it gets boring, but I tell you what, I love watching the two best sportsmen in the world going against each other in other sports.
"You watch boxing and you see [Chris] Eubank and [Conor] Benn, what a fight that was,
"Would I want to see that 20 times? Yeah, I would, because it was a great fight.
"I won't want to go and watch them fight against other people that weren't as good, because it wouldn't be as fun.
"Of course, I understand that when you're playing each other a lot it does get tedious. But for me as a sport fan, I just personally love seeing the best go against each other.
"I think fans should enjoy it. It's two of the best players in the world playing against each other."
He continued: "Hopefully, in my opinion, I want to see him in the Premier League final as well, because I just love playing against him.
"No disrespect to anyone else, but when you are playing against him, you have to be at your best. If you're not, you'll get beaten. It gets you out of bed and makes you want to play better. I enjoy it more than any other game of darts."
Where does the Premier League head next?
Fixtures: Night 15 at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday, May 15
|Quarter-finals
|Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
|Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting
|Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross
|Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries
The Premier League continues at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday May 15 as Michael van Gerwen takes on Nathan Aspinall in a massive clash, while Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries in a top-of-the-table encounter. Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price will play Stephen Bunting, with Chris Dobey and Rob Cross set to collide in the evening's other quarter-final. Watch Night 15 of Premier League Darts, in Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.
