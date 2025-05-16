Premier League Darts in Aberdeen: Nathan Aspinall's win, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler classic, and Gerwyn Price's nine-darter

Have you ever witnessed anything like it? Aberdeen will be regarded as one of the greatest Premier League night's of all time after Nathan Aspinall's win, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler's quarter-final classic, and Gerwyn Price nailing another nine-darter.

Aspinall closed in on the Play-Offs by hammering Chris Dobey 6-1 in the final to take victory in Night 15 of the Premier League on a magical night on Scottish soil, while Price hit a nine-dart finish and Littler made sure of top spot but only after playing one of the best matches ever in his quarter-final clash with world No 1 Humphries.

Premier League Night 15 - Aberdeen | Results

Quarter-Finals



Michael van Gerwen (97.52) 3-6 Nathan Aspinall (97.20)



Gerwyn Price (91.56) 4-6 Stephen Bunting (94.82)



Chris Dobey (107.08) 6-2 Rob Cross (100.42)



Luke Littler (115.96) 6-3 Luke Humphries (110.01)



Semi-Finals



Nathan Aspinall (94.19) 6-1 Stephen Bunting (95.63)



Chris Dobey (97.89) 6-5 Luke Littler (101.44)



Final



Nathan Aspinall (92.77) 6-1 Chris Dobey (98.39)



Aspinall's victory leaves him four points clear in fourth spot, eliminating Dobey, while Michael van Gerwen would need to win the final night in Sheffield to overhaul him.

"I've actually enjoyed this Premier League campaign more than any other one that I've ever played in," said former World Matchplay champion Aspinall.

"I think the standard has been out of this world. I think all eight players have done themselves credit. I think it's been the most competitive Premier League there has ever been, the most entertaining, the most exciting, and for me to come out in the top four with these amazing players, I'm buzzing."

A blizzard of blistering arrows!

Littler's 6-3 quarter-final comeback win over Humphries was an instant classic in a tornado of FOURTEEN 180s.

Humphries had ended his 10-week wait for a Premier League nightly victory by edging out Littler in a last-leg decider in Leeds, and opened up in fine style with an early break to lead 2-0 then 3-1.

If this is your first time ever watching a darts match, this is not the norm.

Teenager Littler, though, came roaring back to win five legs on the bounce, finishing with a match average of almost 116 while Humphries hit nine maximums in defeat, averaging 110 in a match lasting just 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

When Humphries wired the bullseye for a 170 finish in the fourth leg, Littler finished it off for him on his next visit, which brought a smirk to the players' faces.

Wayne Mardle on commentary was at odds with what Warrington ace Littler had done as he set up 34, saying: "Why? Why? Why do that!? Humphries could not hit the 170 so he hits the 170. Are you watching this? Are you watching? What on earth are we seeing?"

After Littler pinned a 144 finish to win the seventh leg, Mardle screamed: "I've had enough... this is an absolute joke! This is ridiculous. Even they're finding it funny. They can't even believe what they're doing. What's going on!?"

"Isn't this just the greatest sport in the world. This is unbelievable. That is extraordinary!," 'Hawaii 501' Mardle added after the match.

Turner: A masterclass!

Image: Laura Turner spoke to host Emma Paton to reflect on that Littler-Humphries EPIC!

Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner was on commentary alongside Mardle and she was left in awe at what she had just witnessed.

"Absolutely unbelievable. I mean, it's not often you're speechless about a match," said Turner.

"That was an absolute masterclass. I kind of came off going, 'this feels like it's been one of the best nights of the Premier League so far'. What a way to top off the quarter-finals!

"There was no one that was going to relinquish that lead. It did go the way of Luke Littler in the end by way of some glorious finishing, but Luke Humphries had nine 180s and went down 6-3. I mean, that's just absolutely crazy.

"Littler just demands perfection from himself. His finishing, it was 75 per cent. But big finishes as well. The 144, the 127, the 180s, the nine-dart attempt. It was just missing a nine-darter!"

Price's perfect leg!

Price conjured up his record-extending fifth Premier League nine-darter in his quarter-final defeat to Stephen Bunting.

The Welshman - who also achieved perfection on Night 10 in Manchester - delivered the goods in the closing stages of the contest to record the fifth perfect leg in this year's event.

"And again pals, and again pals," said Mardle on commentary as Price landed his second 180 to set up 141. "He knows how to hit them in the Premier League, let me tell you. Oh, come on then, come on then! He just makes it look so simple. Laura, IT'S BORING!"

Gerwyn Price hit his FIFTH Premier League nine-darter

Belfast (2022) X 2



Manchester (2024)



Manchester (2025)



Aberdeen (2025)



Have your say! Was it the best Premier League night ever?

The stats were out of this world with Humphries hitting nine 180s, Littler five. But it was Littler who posted the higher average with a remarkable 115.96 compared to Humphries' 110.01.

Their combined average of 225.97 was just shy of a world record - the second highest ever recorded in a televised match.

Only Peter Wright and Adrian Lewis went better, combining for 228.65 in a 2007 Premier League match where the Scotsman averaged 119.50 and Lewis 109.15.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 22 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday May 22 as Van Gerwen and Aspinall clash in a crunch quarter-final encounter with MVG needing to win his first night since triumphing in Birmingham last year.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW