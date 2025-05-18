Luke Littler: Darts world champion's van vandalised while participating in exhibition in Norwich

A van belonging to world champion darts player Luke Littler was targeted by vandals while he took part in an exhibition match.

The 18-year-old defeated rival Luke Humphries in the MODUS Icons of Darts event in the city on Friday night but returned to his black Mercedes to discover the rear window had been smashed.

Image: Littler's black Mercedes (Credit - Luke Littler/Instagram)

Alongside an image of the van, Littler posted on Instagram: "Just trying to do an exhibition in Norwich and this happens, absolute scum of the earth."

Humphries and Littler, ranked first and second in the world, were joined at the exhibition by former world champions Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld.

After the event Littler discovered the damage and shared a picture with his 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Littler has not yet passed his driving test but the van was being used to take him to and from the event.

Sky Sports News has approached Norfolk Constabulary for comment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full match of Littler's EPIC Premier League quarter-final clash with Luke Humphries on Night 15 in Aberdeen

Littler became the youngest-ever darts world champion in January, aged 17, when he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace.

He has won 11 senior PDC titles and is also the reigning Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts champion.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 22 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday May 22 as Van Gerwen and Aspinall clash in a crunch quarter-final encounter with MVG needing to win his first night since triumphing in Birmingham last year. Watch Night 16 of Premier League Darts, in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.