Premier League Finals Night: Format, schedule, prize fund, as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price battle for glory

Ahead of Premier League Finals Night, we take you through everything you need to know as the competition reaches its climax...

When is Finals Night?

Premier League Finals Night takes place on Thursday May 29 at London's O2 Arena, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm.

The O2 Arena will transform as tens of thousands of darts fans descend to see one of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price be crowned the champion for 2024.

What is the format?

Finals Night is a longer format than the best of 11 legs we see in the regular rounds, with each semi-final contested over 19 legs (first to 10) before a final that is the best of 21 legs (first to 11).

Premier League Finals Night: Fixtures Semi finals (best of 19 legs) Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Final (best of 21 legs) Littler/Price vs Humphries/Aspinall

Due to being first and second in the standings, Littler and Humphries will throw first in their semi-finals.

The order of the throw in the final will then be decided by a bull-off in the practice room.

What is the Prize Fund?

The prize fund for the entire competition is £1m with Stephen Bunting taking home £60,000, Rob Cross £65,000, Chris Dobey £70,000, and Michael van Gerwen £75,000.

Prize Fund Winner: £275,000 Runner-up: £275,000 Semi-finalists: £85,000 Fifth place: £75,000 Sixth place: £70,000 Seventh place: £65,000 Eighth place: £60,000 Weekly Winner Bonus: £10,000 Total: £1,000,000

Each of the four semi-finalists are then guaranteed £85,000, with the runner-up taking home £125,000 and the winner claiming £275,000.

There was also a weekly winner bonus of £10,000, which Littler has pocketed on six occasions, Humphries and Price three times, Aspinall twice, and Dobey once.

Who are the previous winners?

Some people have dominated this format, but none more than Van Gerwen who has took home the win on a record seven occasions.

The Green Machine took victory in 2013 before completing four in a row in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

He then was also victorious in 2022 and 2023, beating Price in the 2023 edition.

Of course, the most recent winner was Littler, hitting a nine-darter in the final against Humphries in his debut year in the Premier League.

Jonny Clayton, Glenn Durrant, Raymond van Barneveld, Gary Anderson, Phil Taylor and James Wade have also won since the Premier League's inception in 2005.

Have there been any nine-darters?

There have been a total of 20 nine-dart finishes in Premier League history with three of them coming on Finals Night and remarkably, five coming across the 2025 campaign.

The legendary Taylor famously threw TWO of them in the same match when he beat Wade 10-8 in arguably the greatest final of them all, in 2010.

'The Power' went 180, 180 and then completed the first by finishing off T20, T17 and D18 before going the more traditional route later in the clash with 180, 180, T20, T19 and D12 for a moment of pure greatness.

The second was struck by 'The Wizard' Simon Whitlock during his semi-final victory against Andy Hamilton in 2012 as the Australian pinned the holy grail with 180, 180, T20, T15 and D18.

Then 'The Nuke' added himself to that list last year, with a T20, T19, D12 exit that added his name to an exemplary list.

The 2025 edition of the tournament has delivered like no other when it comes to perfect legs, with Humphries, Littler, and Rob Cross finding perfection, Price finding it twice at both Manchester and Aberdeen.

Premier League Darts has reached the Play-Offs stage at London's O2 Arena

