Luke Humphries: Premier League win has made me hungrier for more

Luke Humphries says he is hungrier than ever as he heads to the Nordic Darts Masters just a week after his Premier League triumph.

Humphries performed magnificently to capture his maiden Premier League crown in an 11-8 win over Luke Littler, as he moved into double figures for televised titles won during the last two years.

The win also secured the 'darting triple crown' of the Premier League, World Darts Championship, and World Match Play.

He joined an esteemed list as only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson had previously won all three tournaments.

The 30-year-old will now return to big stage action against Latvian number one Madars Razma - the top-ranked Nordic & Baltic representative in action this weekend.

Humphries looked a good bet to dominate the sport before Littler's emergence, with the teenager's run to the World Championship final kickstarting an enduring rivalry.

Now, the world No 1 is focused on winning as much as possible before the next generation "take over".

"You can't win all these titles and not be hungry. You can't become lazy," said Humphries.

"I hope my Premier League win drives me and makes me hungry to win more.

"I'm going to be working hard to get better and I'll make some tweaks to my set-up, which is going to help me improve.

"I'm still young so I've got the chance to change things and get better.

"I feel like I need to, because if I don't, the younger generation are going to come through and take over."

What's next in darts?

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price are due back in action at the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen from June 6-7, with Price the defending champion after beating Rob Cross 8-5 in the 2024 final.

The next live darts on Sky Sports is the World Cup of Darts from June 12-15 in Frankfurt as Humphries and Littler look to win the title for reigning champions England and Wales' Price and Jonny Clayton aim to secure their second trophy at the event in three years.