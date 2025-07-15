Fallon Sherrock aiming to 'go out on a high' by winning Women's World Matchplay

As the inaugural winner of the women's World Matchplay, Fallon Sherrock knows what it takes to win at Winter Gardens. But to win it again in 2025? That would mean a little bit more.

Back in 2022, Sherrock won the first staging of the women's tournament by beating Katie Sheldon, Lorrain Winstanley, then Aileen de Graaf in the final to be crowned champion.

She then made it to the final once again in 2024 before falling 6-3 to two-time champion Beau Greaves.

Earlier this year, the 'Queen of the Palace' announced that, after the World Darts Championship 2026, she will be taking an extended break from the sport in order to look after her health and make sure she can return to darts in the best space she can be.

That means she wants to make sure that this Matchplay she can make her statement with another huge win on the iconic Blackpool stage.

"It would be really good to go out with a win this year especially if I do have to take a break next year," Sherrock said.

"I have managed to gain a little bit back for next year so I should play a little bit more than what I thought but I think a couple of months is what I will need next year.

"I really just want to go out on a win this year and go out on a high, making all the majors.

"If I can win it will rank really high because it will mean not only have I won a major once but I have actually done it again.

"Because what I am trying to do is go out on a high this year, it would be straight up there because I would have achieved what I wanted to do.

"I am trying to not get emotional about it but yeah that is what I want to do."

Sherrock vs Greaves rematch? One match at a time!

While Sherrock has her sights set on glory, she is ensuring not to look too far ahead as she has a tough clash with Gemma Hayter in the first round to get through if she is to start thinking about making the final.

If she does get through to the final, and the other side of the draw works in the favour of Greaves, then the two will meet once again in a replay of the 2024 decider.

For Sherrock, it is an indication of how much the women's game continues to grow that every single match is a hard fought one, with Greaves now setting the standard every women's darts player wants to reach.

"We are still making history each time we play in it," she added.

"I have Gemma Hayter first round and I think it is going to be a really tough game because Gemma is a really good player. I think it is going to be a really eventful game for everyone and I am looking forward to a really good game.

"I feel like the competition in the women's game has grown a lot. You can see all the different players coming through now and this year is a lot stronger than what it has been in the last couple of years because people are more determined now and they want to play in the Matchplay, that is what they aspire to do.

"From that, the quality of women's darts is just increasing each year.

"Me and Beau could potentially meet in the final and I am really excited if I could get to the final this year and play one of the best women's players in the world, I aspire to play the best that there is.

"Beau's standard is just incredible when she gets going and I feel like if she could get more opportunities under her belt, you are going to see a really good player over the next few years just dominate.

"I would be excited to play in that final but we have got to take first round first and see how it goes!"

