Michael van Gerwen looking to 'show some character' at World Matchplay as he faces Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen says he needs to "show some character" as the Dutchman looks to get his season back on track at the World Matchplay against old rival Raymond van Barneveld on Monday night.

Van Gerwen has endured a mixed 2025 after reaching the World Darts Championship final at the start of this year but struggled in the Premier League, missing out on the play-offs for just the second time in the last 13 years.

He won the German Darts Grand Prix in April after suffering a freak neck injury earlier that month but announced in May he had split with long-time partner Daphne Govers.

Van Gerwen returned at the US Darts Masters at the end of June, when he lost in the quarter-finals to Gerwyn Price, and he was defeated in the same round by Rob Cross earlier this month in the Poland Darts Masters.

"Last week I practised quite often," said Van Gerwen ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Van Barneveld on Monday at the World Matchplay, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

"I had a busy period at home, so I had to make sure to juggle here and there a little bit, but now I'm feeling good and I think that's the most important thing. I want to play and that's the start of success."

Image: Michael van Gerwen in his new slick black jersey at the US Darts Masters last month (Credit: Matt Heasley/PDC)

Van Gerwen is a three-time World Matchplay champion and will have a new look on the stage which he debuted at last month's US Darts Masters, wearing a slick black jersey, rather than his iconic bright green shirt which he revealed "didn't do the job anymore".

The 36-year-old says he wants to "look after myself" away from the oche but "it would be fantastic" to go on a strong run this week in Blackpool after a difficult spell.

"I didn't play a lot of tournaments recently. I want to know where I stand in practice. Things have gone quite well, to be fair, but practice doesn't mean anything," he said.

"I've been in top positions in my life before and now it's also time to show some character. How am I going to bounce back and things like that? But it's not a sprint, it's a marathon. We all know that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen has shown glimpses of his best form in 2025, including on the opening Premier League night in February earlier this year against Luke Littler

Van Gerwen: I don't want to lose to anyone, especially Barney

Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld have played each other several times over the last two decades and are widely regarded as the two best darts players from the Netherlands.

They have not met since January 2024, when Van Gerwen narrowly beat 'Barney' 6-5 to take his record against his compatriot to 10 wins in the last 12 matches.

"Raymond has been on the circuit for a long time, and we all know what he's capable of," said Van Gerwen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen hits a sensational nine-darter in Munich at the Elten German Darts Grand Prix in April

"But you need to look to yourself, and you need to make sure you play by yourself, to make sure you're going to win that one.

"It's a good match for me because no one has to motivate me against Raymond. That's one good thing. I don't want to lose to anyone, especially not to Raymond, it's as simple as that."

