Wayne Mardle: Josh Rock will start as the favourite against Michael van Gerwen at World Matchplay

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle believes Josh Rock will be the favourite against Michael van Gerwen when the pair meet in the second round of the World Matchplay.

World no 3 Van Gerwen booked his spot in the second round with a scrappy 6-2 win over fellow Dutch darting legend Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Gerwen struggled throughout the match but managed to get over the line to ensure his run continues at a tournament he has won on three occasions.

Meanwhile, recent World Cup of Darts champion Rock put in a phenomenal performance in a 10-5 win against Ross Smith, flying into a 5-0 lead and taking out 167 and 140 checkouts as he made his statement.

For Mardle, who predicted that Van Gerwen would put in a poor showing against Van Barneveld, it is tough not seeing the 'Green Machine' put in "champion" showings, but it is a sign of how times change in a sport.

"Josh Rock will start favourite against Michael van Gerwen. This is how times change. Things change. Someone gets worse and someone gets better," Mardle said.

"The new guard moves in, someone else moves out. At the age of 36, Michael van Gerwen will feel he's played his best darts.

"At one point in the match, it looked like he had forgotten how to throw completely (in his match against Van Barneveld).

"For 30, 40 seconds he had gone. I know he got it back but this is not the Michael van Gerwen we're used to seeing and I don't like it.

"We're used to seeing him being like a champion, acting like a champion, playing like a champion."

Van Gerwen: We all know I am a winner

While Van Gerwen gave an honest assessment of a tough showing against his Dutch rival, he does believe it could be the start of "something really nice" in Blackpool.

Prior to the tournament, the three-time world champion said he needed to show some "character" on the big stage.

"I was annoyed at my own game as I thought I could do better," Van Gerwen said.

"When you make it difficult, it is a hard game, it is tough. It was a really tough one for me.

"We all know this is a tournament I love to play, I have won it three times before, it is intense.

"Everything is perfect but when you don't play perfect it is really annoying.

"We all know I am a winner, I don't like losing, I hate it. I think this could be the start of something really nice."

What's next at the World Matchplay?

The second round continues on Wednesday July 23 with four more huge matches coming your way from 7pm on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Across the session, Luke Littler takes on Jermaine Wattimena, Andrew Gilding faces Dirk van Duijvenbode, Michael Van Gerwen plays Josh Rock, and Chris Dobey comes up against Gerwyn Price.

