Stephen Bunting: I am not a 'village idiot' in Blackpool for a holiday, I am here to win World Matchplay title

Stephen Bunting says he is no longer the "village idiot" in Blackpool on holiday and has confidence he can win the World Matchplay 2025 at the Winter Gardens.

Bunting booked his spot in the Matchplay quarter-finals with a dramatic 12-10 tie-break win over Gary Anderson, highlighted by Bunting's near nine-darter that he missed on D12.

It was a scrappy affair with neither player hitting their usual heights but Bunting got the win over the line and is now in his second ever World Matchplay last eight.

He will now take on Jonny Clayton, who battled past Mike De Decker in an 11-7 victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunting just misses a double 12 for a nine-darter at the World Matchplay!

World No 4 Bunting has been in some real form of late, especially on the Pro Tour, and is now just three victories away from what would be a landmark win in his career.

For 'The Bullet', the World Matchplay is now an achievable win given the confidence he now has in his game and he takes pride in the fact he no longer sees himself as the "village idiot" who cannot compete on the big stage.

"I actually believe I can win any tournament I play in now, which is a massive confidence builder," Bunting said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock both hit nine-darters in Players Championship 20 in Leicester

"I think it is just what I've done this season, to be honest. I have played really well, won a few titles. I know how well I can play so obviously when you play on the biggest stages of them all, obviously the Matchplay is up there, probably behind the World Championship for me, it is a privilege.

"I think it has been well documented, I've not been passed the quarter-finals but I am back in the quarter-finals and I'm playing better than ever so I'm really happy to be in the quarters and I promise you I won't play that bad next match.

"Obviously I am coming in with confidence, with titles behind me and the nine-dart on the Pro Tour.

"I'm number one on the Pro Tour at the minute so I'm really happy with the way I'm playing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunting admitted that he was nervous playing 'legend of the sport' Anderson at the World Matchplay

"I am thinking about winning it, not the final. I know how good I can be and I know there are three good games in the tank.

"I've got my family here, I'm not coming here for a holiday, I'm coming here to win this title."

"I've had a great season so far, I've won so many titles already so I'd be fooling myself if I didn't think I could come here to win it.

"I am not a village idiot anymore who comes here and has a laugh. I know I've got the form to do it, can I do it? Who knows but I believe in it."

What's next at the World Matchplay?

Thursday July 24 at the World Matchplay sees the first two of our quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm.

In that session, Stephen Bunting takes on Jonny Clayton and James Wade plays Gian van Veen as they vie for semi-final spots.

